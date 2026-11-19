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Registrar of Political Parties John Lorionokou. [Standard,File]

Registrar of Political Parties John Lorionokou has dismissed allegations that his office is favouring some political parties over others.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Special Funds Accounts Committee on Thursday, November 19, Lorionokou rejected claims that his office was compromised in registering particular political parties.

He argued that accusations of bias often arise from a lack of understanding of the procedures and requirements involved in registering political parties.

His remarks come amid complaints from political actors over the handling of applications to reserve and register proposed party names, including the dispute involving the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

The dispute escalated after the Registrar rejected an application to reserve the Linda Mwananchi Movement name, initially citing public interest concerns before subsequently referring to the existence of another entity using the abbreviation LINDA.

The applicants challenged the decision before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, which on September 30 set aside the Registrar's decision, finding that it lacked legal justification and directing the office to reconsider the application.

The Registrar subsequently approved reservation of the name for 90 days on October 1.

Lorionokou maintained that political party registration involves several stages, with applicants required to satisfy prescribed conditions before receiving even a provisional registration certificate.

Under the Political Parties Act, 2011, registration takes place in two stages: provisional and full registration.

For provisional registration, applicants must submit the proposed party's constitution, details of its founding members, name, symbol and ideology, among other requirements.

A provisionally registered party has 180 days to apply for full registration. To qualify, it must recruit at least 1,000 registered voters in each of at least 24 counties.

The party must also demonstrate regional and ethnic diversity, gender balance and representation of special interest groups in its membership and governing body.

Lorionokou also cited an increase in the number of fully registered political parties since he assumed office in October 2025.

He told MPs that he found 91 fully registered parties when he took office, a number that has since increased to 107.