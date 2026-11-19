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NLC says compensation payments were ongoing for 1,280 PAPs under Package One, covering the Isiolo-Kulamawe-Modogashe section. [File, Standard]

The National Land Commission (NLC) says it has made progress in land valuation, asset verification and compensation processing under the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project (HOAGDP), despite challenges involving funding, litigation, insecurity and unresolved land grievances.

In a press statement dated November 18, 2026, the Commission sought to clarify concerns raised by the World Bank on media reports over alleged delays in land valuation and compensation for Project Affected Persons (PAPs) along the infrastructure project.

The Commission maintained that it remains committed to ensuring affected landowners receive fair, just and prompt compensation in accordance with the law.

“Contrary to the impression created by the reports, the commission has made substantial progress and acknowledges importance of timely compensation in facilitating the implementation of this critical infrastructure project,” read part of the report.

It clarified that its responsibility involves undertaking valuations and preparing compensation schedules, while the processing of funds and disbursement of compensation to PAPs is undertaken by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), in line with World Bank directives and implementation arrangements.

Providing an update on the different project sections, NLC said compensation payments were ongoing for 1,280 PAPs under Package One, covering the Isiolo-Kulamawe-Modogashe section.

The payments amount to Sh554,969,790, with KeNHA awaiting the World Bank's no-objection approval before proceeding with the payments.

The Commission added that another 111 PAPs had been forwarded to KeNHA for payment.

It also said it had completed a schedule addressing grievances involving 255 PAPs in the same section.

Under Package Two, covering Wajir-Kotulo, NLC said it had approved compensation awards for 1,619 PAPs amounting to Sh824,846,737.

The approved compensation schedules have been forwarded to KeNHA to facilitate payment.

The section covers approximately 119 kilometres and seven settlement areas, including Wajir, Lafaley, Tarbaj, Hungai, Wargadud, Kotulo Wajir and Kotulo Mandera.

For Package Three, covering Dimu-El Wak, the Commission said it conducted disclosure and asset validation exercises between October 12 and 23, 2026, involving more than 1,105 PAPs.

The exercise covered approximately 56 kilometres and seven settlement areas, namely Majani, Dimu, Garsesala, Dabacity, Kobo, Borehole 11 and El Wak Town.

NLC said the valuation exercise for this section was scheduled for completion by the end of November 2026.

Meanwhile, under the Modogashe-Samatar-Wajir section, the Commission said it had requested facilitation from KeNHA to undertake the necessary inspections and was awaiting a fresh formal request to resume the process.

In another update covering the Isiolo-Kachuru section, NLC said it had granted initial approval for 296 PAPs with compensation amounts totalling Sh497,072,500.

The Commission said it was awaiting KeNHA to deposit the compensation funds for subsequent disbursement to the affected landowners.

NLC said the progress recorded across the different sections demonstrated its continued commitment to advancing land acquisition and compensation under the project.

However, it acknowledged that implementation had been affected by several challenges, including ongoing litigation at the Garissa Magistrates Court concerning payment responsibilities.

Other obstacles cited by the Commission include insecurity in sections of the project corridor, particularly around Wajir Town and El Wak, speculative developments by PAPs, missing project affected persons, uncollected offers and awards, and unresolved succession cases involving deceased PAPs.

The Commission further emphasized that land acquisition and compensation are multi-agency processes involving statutory approvals, availability of funds, resolution of grievances and development partner clearances.

It said it remained committed to working closely with KeNHA, the World Bank and other stakeholders to resolve outstanding issues, expedite compensation and safeguard the rights of affected landowners.