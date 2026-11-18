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Kenya has recognition arrangements with Palau, Liberia, Jamaica and Saudi Arabia. The Saudi deal was signed around 2025 at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) headquarters and also supports sea-time opportunities. [File,Standard]

Kenya’s maritime sector is quietly turning years of diplomatic groundwork into jobs for seafarers, through a growing network of agreements that recognise Kenyan certificates abroad.

The deals fall under Regulation I/10 of the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) Convention. They allow Kenyan Certificates of Competency and related documents to be recognised by partner maritime administrations, and in some cases the reverse. For a Kenyan seafarer, that means being eligible for the flag-state endorsements needed to serve on ships flying those flags. It is the difference between holding a qualification and being able to use it globally.

According to the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) and government statements as of late 2026, Kenya has recognition arrangements with Palau, Liberia, Jamaica and Saudi Arabia. The Saudi deal was signed around 2025 at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) headquarters and also supports sea-time opportunities. KMA said others include the Dominican Republic and Singapore, which has a larger ship registry.

Kenya also signed a mutual recognition agreement with the Republic of Korea in June 2026, linked to the Our Ocean Conference in Mombasa and to talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. It opens pathways for Kenyans on Korean-flagged vessels and related fleets.

“Collectively, these agreements provide access to employment opportunities across more than 14,000 international ships, a significant market for a country whose seafaring workforce has historically been underutilised,” said Andrew Mwangura, a former secretary general of the Seafarers Union of Kenya (SUK).

He said Kenya has kept its place on the IMO White List after an independent evaluation under the STCW Convention, completed around March 2025.

“This is no small achievement. White List status underpins the international credibility of Kenyan certificates and is a precondition for the recognition agreements now bearing fruit,” he said.

KMA is pushing to widen the arrangements, and the number of active Kenyan seafarers has grown in recent years. Some reports say further agreements, including with Saint Kitts and Nevis, are under discussion.

Mr Mwangura cautioned that recognition does not automatically put a seafarer on a ship.

“The individual still needs a valid CoC, the partner flag’s endorsement, any required medical and fitness documents and, in practice, an employment offer or sponsorship in many cases. Seafarer Identity Documents under ILO Convention 185 are also being prioritised by Kenya to support global employment. The agreements open doors; the seafarer must still walk through them,” he said.

There is a hospitality side too. MSC Cruises, described as the world’s largest family-owned cruise line, is to sign an agreement with Ronald Ngala Utalii College in Kilifi County and has pledged to recruit hospitality crew from the institution.

Mr Mwangura credited former President Uhuru Kenyatta with championing the Blue Economy agenda and driving the diplomacy behind the agreements. He also credited Ambassador Nancy Karigithu, whose advocacy in international maritime circles helped position Kenya as a credible partner and opened the cruise employment pathway.

“For Kenya, the opportunity is substantial but not automatic. The agreements must be matched with robust training standards, efficient certification processes, and a clear pipeline from classroom to ship. If the country can sustain this momentum, the blue economy could become one of its most reliable engines of employment and foreign exchange,” he said.

“The task now is to convert recognition into recruitment, and recruitment into lasting careers,” he added.