The proposed transfer of Navakholo from the Lower Western to the Upper Western sugar catchment has sparked protests. [File, Standard]

Barely a week before sugarcane farmers elect their representatives to the Kenya Sugar Board, suspected sugar cartels have been accused of exploiting a dispute over catchment boundaries to frustrate reforms and interfere with the long-awaited elections.

The proposed transfer of Navakholo from the Lower Western to the Upper Western sugar catchment has triggered protests among growers, who suspect powerful commercial interests are pushing the changes to influence farmers' representation in an industry struggling to recover from years of mismanagement and exploitation.