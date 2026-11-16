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Rescue workers conduct a search-and-rescue operation at the site of an 18-storey building that collapsed in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on October 23, 2026, killing eight people.[File,Standard]

Architects have urged President William Ruto to declare Kenya’s building collapse crisis a national disaster, calling for emergency inspections and an independent inquiry after recent deadly incidents across Kenya.

In an open letter dated November 16, the Architects Alliance (TAA) called for coordinated intervention by the national and county governments, citing repeated loss of life, weak enforcement and failures in professional supervision.

The appeal comes after three construction-related disasters in Nairobi and its environs claimed 18 lives in just over three weeks.

On October 23, an 18-storey building under construction collapsed in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area, killing eight people.

On November 13, the upper section of an eight-storey building under construction in Syokimau collapsed, killing six workers and injuring five others.

A day later, a perimeter wall at a construction site along Riverside Drive collapsed, killing four workers and injuring 11 others.

The incidents have renewed questions about construction safety, professional supervision and enforcement of building regulations, with government records showing that 100 buildings have collapsed in Kenya over the past 30 years, resulting in more than 40 deaths in the five years preceding November 2026.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) inspected 21,282 construction sites across 14 regions between July 2025 and April 2, 2026. Of these, 12,018 were suspended for non-compliance, while 9,264 met the required standards, representing a compliance rate of 43.5 per cent.

Nairobi recorded 3,908 inspections, with 1,647 sites suspended for failing to meet construction requirements.

Kenya's National Building Code 2024 sets standards for building design, construction and maintenance, including requirements for professional involvement in design and supervision. However, the recent incidents have renewed scrutiny of how effectively these regulations are enforced.

TAA wants Ruto to establish a multidisciplinary National Building Safety Emergency Task Force within seven days to complement existing authorities, independently audit high-risk developments, investigate structural failures and recommend corrective measures.

The alliance also wants the President to order urgent inspections and, where justified, suspend hazardous excavations, unstable structures, developments defying stop-work orders and other construction activities posing a danger to human life.

It further wants an independent national inquiry into a recent fatal building collapse, drawing lessons from the United Kingdom's Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

The proposed investigation would examine the entire chain of responsibility, including developers, contractors, professional supervision, statutory approvals, inspections and enforcement.

TAA wants the findings made public alongside clear accountability measures and timelines for implementing the recommendations.

The alliance also cited disputes at Taza Lane in Parklands, including reported confrontations over ongoing construction activity, as evidence of growing public frustration with enforcement failures.

It argued that residents should not be forced to confront developers themselves to demand safe neighbourhoods.

In making its appeal, the organisation cited Articles 21 and 26 of the Constitution, which provide for the State's obligations regarding fundamental rights and the right to life.

It also referred to Article 132(3)(b), which provides for the President's authority to direct and coordinate the functions of ministries and government departments.

TAA, led by President Sen. Dr Arch. Sylvia Kasanga, said it was ready to mobilise architects, engineers and other built environment professionals to support the proposed task force.

The alliance wants an immediate coordinated national response, with initial safety interventions and their outcomes publicly reported within 30 days.

“Buildings continue to collapse. Kenyans continue to die. Time and again, investigations are announced, promises are made, and silence follows until the next preventable tragedy strikes,” the alliance stated.

It urged the President to announce an immediate national response, arguing that Kenya already has the laws, institutions and professional expertise needed to address the crisis.

“This appeal is not about assigning blame before facts are established. It is about establishing the truth, enforcing accountability, and preventing further loss of innocent life,” the letter stated.