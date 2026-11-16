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President William Ruto at Parliament buildings when he officially opened the Global Hunger Summit. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto has challenged African countries to invest in agriculture, irrigation and regional trade, saying the continent has the resources and capacity to overcome hunger and become a major global food supplier.

Speaking on Monday during the opening of the Third Global Parliamentary Summit against Hunger and Malnutrition at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, Ruto urged lawmakers to translate commitments into legislation, budgets and policies that guarantee food security.

He said Africa, which has more than 60 per cent of the world's remaining uncultivated arable land, a youthful population and vast renewable energy resources, must be part of the global solution to hunger.

“Africa must not be seen merely as the continent where hunger is most acute, but as an indispensable part of the global solution,” he said.

Ruto cited United Nations figures showing that 645 million people faced hunger in 2025, with Africa accounting for 309 million, or one in every five people on the continent. He warned that Africa could account for nearly 60 per cent of the world's hungry population by 2030.

“The world already produces enough food to feed everyone. For decades, hunger has been driven less by absolute shortage than by the choices we make: what we fund, what we build, whom we protect and the opportunities we create,” he said.

The President said Kenya was addressing food insecurity through the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which prioritises lower agricultural production costs, affordable financing, infrastructure and access to markets.

He revealed that the government had distributed more than 38 million bags of subsidised fertiliser to nearly two million farmers since 2022, reducing the price of a 50-kilogramme bag from Sh7,500 to Sh2,000.

The intervention, he said, had helped increase maize production from 34.3 million bags in 2022 to 71 million bags in 2025.

Ruto also announced plans to construct at least 50 mega dams, 200 medium and small dams and thousands of micro dams to expand irrigation and bring an additional 2.5 million acres under cultivation within five to seven years.

“We can no longer allow the clouds to determine whether our people eat,” he said, arguing that irrigation would reduce reliance on rainfall and transform arid and semi-arid regions into productive agricultural zones.

On nutrition, Ruto said the government intended to expand the school feeding programme from approximately three million learners currently benefiting to 10 million by 2030, covering all 47 counties.

“Every meal is three policies on one plate: nutrition for the child, school attendance and a reliable market for the smallholder farmer,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that Kenya remained food insecure, with 2.7 million people facing crisis levels of food insecurity and hundreds of thousands of children and pregnant and breastfeeding women requiring nutritional support.

The President urged African countries to reduce dependence on food imports, noting that the continent spends more than $100 billion annually importing food despite its vast agricultural potential.

He called for the removal of trade barriers and stronger regional markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area to enable African farmers to supply consumers across the continent.

Ruto also called for reforms in the international financial system to give African countries access to affordable development and climate financing, saying high borrowing costs were slowing investment.

“Africa seeks not charity, but fair access to capital and the opportunity to turn its vast resources into shared prosperity,” he said.

He challenged parliamentarians to focus on three priorities: legislating the right to adequate food, allocating sufficient resources and ensuring accountability in the use of public funds.

“First, legislate the right. Second, fund it. Third, follow the money to the plate,” he told delegates.

He urged lawmakers to establish mechanisms for monitoring commitments beyond the summit, warning that declarations without legislation and funding would have little impact.

“Hunger does not keep an electoral calendar. Governments may change in your countries. Put these programmes into statute so that whichever government is in office inherits an obligation, not an option,” he said.

Ruto formally declared the summit open, calling for political commitment to turn Africa's agricultural potential into production, prosperity and freedom from hunger.