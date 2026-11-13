Oburu Oginga back in senate after illness

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Siaya Senator and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Dr Oburu Oginga during the parliamentary groups between ODM- UDA to bridge the gap between talk and results on March 10, 2026. [PCS]

Siaya Senator and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Dr Oburu Oginga has made a triumphant return to the Senate after nearly two months away from parliamentary proceedings due to illness.

The 83-year-old veteran politician returned to the Senate on Thursday, November 12, 2026, marking his first appearance in the House since his prolonged medical absence, which saw him receive treatment both in Kenya and the United Kingdom.

His return was met with excitement from senators across the political divide, with Speaker Amason Kingi welcoming him back and expressing relief at his recovery.

"Welcome back, Senator Oburu Oginga and the ODM party leader. We are glad that you have recovered. And as you can already see, the senators are very excited. Welcome back, and wishing you a much quicker recovery," Kingi said.

Addressing the House, Oburu appeared upbeat and reflected on his difficult health journey, revealing that he had remained determined to recover despite the seriousness of his condition.

"When I was sick, I thought I was going to leave early before I expressed some of my feelings," he told the senators, suggesting that he would seek another opportunity to share his experiences in greater detail.

He added: "I had the spirit when I was lying there that I would not die, and I'd not die before I finished my mission. That is why I'm up."

Oburu's absence from Parliament dates back to September, when he travelled to the United Kingdom on September 10 for what ODM described as a routine medical check-up.

He was subsequently admitted to Nairobi Hospital on October 2, where he received treatment before being discharged on October 19 to continue recuperating at home.

His absence from public engagements sparked speculation about his health, with false reports of his death circulating on social media.

The ODM leadership dismissed the claims as malicious propaganda, assuring supporters and the public that the senator was alive, safe and recovering.

In a statement issued on October 6, the Office of the ODM Party Leader described the reports as "malicious, unfounded fake news and propaganda", urging Kenyans to rely on official communication for updates on his health.

Despite his absence from the Senate chamber, Oburu maintained contact with political leaders and continued engaging in party affairs while recuperating.

On November 4, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and Senate Speaker Kingi led a delegation of lawmakers to his Nairobi residence to check on his recovery.

During the visit, Oburu expressed his eagerness to return to parliamentary debates and active political engagement.

"I miss being on the floor of the House debating and roaring in the political arena," he said at the time.

Beyond celebrating his recovery, the ODM leader used his return to deliver a message of political tolerance and national unity, urging Kenyans not to allow political differences to destroy personal relationships.

He singled out Nyandarua Senator John Methu, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Secretary-General, for visiting him during his illness despite their political differences.

"He came to visit me when I was sick. He calls me when I'm sick, and people think that we are enemies because of what we say and the statements we make out there," Oburu said.

He challenged politicians to distinguish between political competition and personal relationships, noting that political alliances could change with time.

"You don't destroy friendship because you are different politically. Because tomorrow you will be together," he observed.

The senator further called for peaceful political competition ahead of the 2027 General Election, insisting that Kenya's stability and unity must remain above individual political ambitions.

"This country is bigger than all of us. Let us continue working together as leaders; whoever wins, let them win fairly. Let democracy prevail, and we will continue working together as one country and one people," he said.