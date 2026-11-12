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KDF recruitment set to kick off in December

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 12, 2026
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The exercise will begin on Monday, December 14, with recruitment centres spread across counties. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise scheduled for December 2026, targeting General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets, Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits and Tradesmen and women.

In an advertisement, KDF said recruitment teams from the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force and Kenya Navy would conduct the General Duty Recruits exercise at designated centres across the country between December 14 and 28.

The military said applicants seeking to join as General Duty Recruits must present themselves in person at designated recruitment centres, while those applying for cadet, specialist officer, and tradesmen and women positions must submit their applications online.

"The in-person recruitment exercise will run from December 14 to 28, with candidates expected to present themselves at centres listed in the recruitment itinerary. Those seeking to join as cadets, specialist officers and tradesmen and women are required to apply online," KDF said.

The exercise will begin on Monday, December 14, with recruitment centres spread across counties including Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Mombasa, Kisumu, Garissa, Turkana, Mandera, Meru, Kakamega and Bungoma.

According to the recruitment schedule, the exercise will take place on December 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 before resuming on December 21 and continuing through December 24. The final recruitment day is scheduled for December 28.

In Nairobi, candidates can present themselves at designated centres including Nyayo Stadium in Lang'ata, Dandora Stadium in Embakasi North, Visions Ground/Makao Bora in Embakasi South, Kawangware Primary School in Dagoretti North and Kasarani MISC.

Other recruitment venues in the capital include Tena Grounds in Embakasi West, Riruta/Ndararua Stadium in Dagoretti South, Jamhuri Grounds in Kibra, Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East and Pumwani Playground in Starehe.

For General Duty Recruits, KDF requires applicants to be Kenyan citizens aged between 18 and 26 years and holders of valid national identity cards.

Candidates must also have attained a minimum KCSE mean grade of D plain. Those who have completed National Youth Service (NYS) training and meet the other recruitment requirements will have an added advantage.

The military said applicants must have no criminal record and must satisfy its medical and physical fitness requirements.

Male candidates must be at least 1.60 metres tall and weigh at least 54.55 kilogrammes, while female applicants must be at least 1.52 metres tall and weigh at least 50 kilogrammes.

KDF further requires candidates to have a body mass index (BMI) of between 18.5 and 30.0.

Female applicants must not be pregnant at the time of recruitment or throughout the training period.

For Regular General Service Officer Cadets, applicants must have a minimum KCSE mean grade of B plain, with at least C+ in English, Mathematics and one science subject.

Successful candidates in this category will undergo three years of military training, culminating in the award of a Bachelor of Science degree in Defence and Security Studies.

Graduate cadets, on the other hand, must meet the same KCSE academic requirements and possess a bachelor's degree in one of the advertised disciplines from a recognised university or institution.

Their training programme will run for 15 months, according to KDF.

The military has urged interested candidates to follow the prescribed application procedures and recruitment itinerary for their respective categories.

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