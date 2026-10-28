Politics is not a matter of life and death, Kindiki tells leaders

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a public development engagement in Kiambu on October 28, 2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on political leaders to shun insults, personal attacks and incitement, warning that turning political competition into hostility threatens national cohesion and endangers lives and property.

Speaking during the launch of the Kimbo–Matangi Road in Nyeri, Kindiki urged leaders to respect one another despite their political differences and allow voters to make decisions based on competing development agendas and policies.

“When we were young, we used to call other names, including nicknames, but now we are grown up and we should stop. We should not make politics divide us. Let us not make politics a matter of life and death,” he said.

The Deputy President argued that political rivalry should not undermine peaceful coexistence, noting that politicians could disagree without turning opponents into personal enemies.

He called on leaders to exercise restraint and avoid what he described as arrogance, hatred and pride, urging them to sell their policies to Kenyans instead of mobilising supporters through hostility.

“Naomba wenzangu tupunguze kiburi, kiherehere, chuki, majivuno na ujuani,” he said, appealing to fellow politicians to lower political temperatures and embrace respectful engagement.

Kindiki also raised concern over incidents in which political activities are allegedly used to incite young people into destroying property and disrupting businesses.

Recalling previous election periods, he cited the 1992 and 2002 elections, arguing that political competition in the region had previously taken place without the destruction of businesses and property.

He said criminal activities should not be excused in the name of politics and warned against efforts to set communities against one another.

“Those with no term, one term and two terms should be allowed to campaign in peace, voters will decide,” Kindiki said.

His remarks placed renewed emphasis on peaceful political participation at a time when leaders are increasingly positioning themselves for future electoral contests. He maintained that politicians should compete through ideas and development commitments rather than incitement.

Beyond his appeal for political tolerance, Kindiki used the event to defend the government's development record, saying the administration had moved from planning projects to implementing commitments made during the 2022 election campaigns.

He recalled criticism from opponents who accused the government of making promises without delivering tangible results.

“Kuna watu walikuwa wanatuchekelea, ati sisi ni wa kutenga na sio kutenda. Ni kweli, tulitenga na tukapanga, sasa ni kutenda,” he said, insisting that infrastructure projects were now moving into implementation.

The Deputy President said the government had prioritised 1,656 kilometres of roads for tarmacking across Kiambu County at an estimated cost of Sh152 billion.

He also highlighted the proposed dualling of the 223-kilometre Rironi–Mau Summit Road, a major transport corridor estimated to cost Sh200 billion.

The projects, he said, were intended to improve connectivity, ease transportation and support economic activity by making movement of people and goods more efficient.

Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo urged residents to continue supporting the government as it pursues a second term, describing Kindiki as a key political leader from the Mt Kenya region.

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia echoed the call, saying the region should rally behind Kindiki's position in national leadership.