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'I was misled:' Muslim convert reveals Makenzi's cult rituals and hidden graves

By Kamau Muthoni | Oct. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

Controversial preacher Paul Makenzi and his co-accused before the Mombasa Law Courts. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Abdi (not his real name) was born and raised Muslim.

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