Mudavadi heads to Moscow for RussiaAfrica Summit

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Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs and Diaspora CS Musalia Mudavadi. [PCS]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has departed for Moscow, Russia, ahead of the Third Russia–Africa Summit and the accompanying Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum scheduled for October 28–30, 2026.

The meetings will bring together leaders and senior government officials from Russia and African countries to discuss political cooperation, international peace and security, economic development and stronger diplomatic relations.

Kenya is expected to use the summit to pursue economic opportunities, particularly expanded access to the Russian market for Kenyan tea, coffee and horticultural produce, as the government seeks to diversify export destinations and strengthen the country's competitiveness in international trade.

According to the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Mudavadi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov to review relations between the two countries and explore opportunities for deeper economic and political cooperation.

The discussions are also expected to cover regional and international developments, reflecting the importance of diplomatic engagement in addressing shared challenges and advancing mutual interests.

“Kenya and the Russian Federation enjoy cordial diplomatic relations,” the ministry said in a statement outlining the objectives of Mudavadi's visit.

The Prime CS is expected to engage counterparts from participating countries on the sidelines of the summit to strengthen existing partnerships, identify new areas of collaboration and advance Kenya's national priorities.

The government is particularly interested in attracting investment into priority sectors while building partnerships in agriculture, energy, manufacturing, science and technology.

Cooperation in education, skills development, tourism and technology transfer will also feature in the engagements, with the aim of supporting job creation, value addition and sustainable economic growth.

Kenya's participation comes as African countries seek to broaden their international economic relationships, attract new sources of investment and secure better markets for locally produced goods.

Russia–Africa engagement provides a platform for discussions on trade, infrastructure, industrial development, technology and other areas where the two sides could identify shared interests.

The immediate focus is expected to be on converting diplomatic engagement into practical economic benefits, including increased exports, investment opportunities and partnerships that can support local industries.

Improved access to the Russian market could offer Kenyan producers additional opportunities, particularly in tea, coffee and horticulture, although the extent of any gains will depend on the outcomes of negotiations and the ability of businesses to meet market requirements.

The summit also provides an opportunity for Kenya to strengthen cooperation beyond traditional trade, including in technical training, research and technology transfer.

The Ministry said the country's participation reflects the government's commitment to diversifying international partnerships and strengthening economic competitiveness for the lasting benefit of citizens.