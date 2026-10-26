Groups gather in Nairobi CBD ahead of fuel hike protests

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According to the organisers, an estimated 500 to 900 people would participate in the demonstration. [File, Standard]

Various groups have started gathering along Nairobi streets, including Moi Avenue and Kimathi Street, ahead of planned demonstrations against rising fuel prices.

A spot check by The Standard found demonstrators assembling in the Central Business District (CBD) on Monday morning, with protests expected to focus on rising fuel prices and their impact on the cost of living.

The Coalition of Human Rights Defenders had notified the police of its intention to hold a peaceful demonstration starting at Kimathi Street and proceeding towards State House, Nairobi.

In a letter dated October 22 and received at the Police Service Headquarters the same day, the coalition said the protest was intended to highlight the rising cost of fuel and the burden it had placed on households and businesses.

“We, the Coalition of Human Rights Defenders, hereby notify your office of our intention to hold a peaceful demonstration on Monday, 26 October 2026, to protest the high cost of fuel and its impact on the cost of living. The assembly point will be Kimathi Street, with the intended destination being State House, Nairobi,” the letter stated.

According to the organisers, an estimated 500 to 900 people would participate in the demonstration. The coalition pledged to maintain peace, ensure orderly participation and respect the rights of members of the public throughout the march.

The protests follow the latest fuel price adjustments announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) for the October-November pricing cycle.

The review pushed petrol prices in Nairobi to Sh226.96 per litre, diesel to Sh227.76, and kerosene to Sh219.87.