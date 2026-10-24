Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Wandayi criticises critics over IEBC livestreaming bill

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 24, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Energy CS Opiyo Wanndayi. [File, Standard]

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has dismissed claims that Parliament passed a Bill to stop the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from livestreaming election results.

“You know, I have heard people talking about that IEBC Bill, and I can say with certainty that Parliament has not passed any Bill to stop livestreaming,” he said.

According to him, “Those talking about livestreaming should first look for votes. You may want livestreaming, but you have no votes,” he added.

His remarks come amid debate over the Elections (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2024, which the National Assembly passed with amendments on October 22.

The Bill proposes changes to several provisions of the Elections Act ahead of the 2027 General Election. The controversy centres on Clause 22, which, in the version received from the Senate, proposed replacing Section 39 of the Act, which governs the determination and declaration of election results.

The proposed changes raised concerns because the replacement wording did not expressly retain the requirement for IEBC to establish a mechanism for livestreaming results announced at polling stations.

However, the National Assembly deleted Clause 22 after considering public participation and a High Court judgment delivered on September 22, 2026. The House said the decision preserved Section 39 in its existing form, including subsection 39(1G), which provides for livestreaming election results.

The debate had drawn criticism from former Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo and other figures concerned about electoral transparency. Odhiambo argued that livestreaming results as they are announced at polling stations serves a different purpose from electronically transmitting results to election officials or publishing results forms online.

The National Assembly has maintained that the livestreaming requirement remains intact following its amendments. The issue had also prompted legal debate over the interpretation and history of Section 39, which has been the subject of court proceedings.

The Bill has not completed the legislative process. Following its passage by the National Assembly with amendments, it will return to the Senate for consideration under Article 110(4) of the Constitution.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Elections Livestream 2027 General Election Opiyo Wandayi
.

Latest Stories

How Oburu and siblings are fighting for Jaramogi's wealth
How Oburu and siblings are fighting for Jaramogi's wealth
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
Kalonzo under pressure as Ruto courts Ukambani voters
Politics
By Erastus Mulwa
1 hr ago
Gideon Moi's political future in focus after collapsed Ruto deal
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Oburu and siblings are fighting for Jaramogi's wealth
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
How Oburu and siblings are fighting for Jaramogi's wealth
Eastleigh building collapse: Families search for missing kin as Sakaja faces scrutiny
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
Eastleigh building collapse: Families search for missing kin as Sakaja faces scrutiny
Gideon Moi's political future in focus after collapsed Ruto deal
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Gideon Moi's political future in focus after collapsed Ruto deal
Jitters as Opposition struggles to agree on coalition to unseat Ruto in 2027
By Wainaina Wambu 1 hr ago
Jitters as Opposition struggles to agree on coalition to unseat Ruto in 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved