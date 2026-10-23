Kenyan fugitive Sancho Kibutu flown to US for sentencing over fatal crash

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Kibutu was flown to California on Friday morning following his handover in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

A Kenyan fugitive who spent 13 years evading sentencing for a fatal drunk-driving crash in California has been extradited to the United States to face justice.

The government today formally surrendered Sancho Kibutu, also known as Sancho Kibuto and Njoroge Kibuto, to American authorities following a four-week extradition process involving Kenyan courts and investigative agencies.

Kibutu was flown to California on Friday morning following his handover in Nairobi, which involved officers from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

His extradition brings to an end a lengthy pursuit that began after he failed to appear for sentencing following his conviction in the United States in 2013.

The case arose from a fatal road crash in Madera County, California, in which a 16-year-old passenger died and three other people were injured.

According to extradition documents filed at the Milimani Law Courts, Kibutu was convicted by the Superior Court of California, County of Madera, of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, an offence under Section 191.5(a) of the California Penal Code.

Court records indicate that Kibutu, who was then aged 32, was driving along Golden State Boulevard when he crossed a double yellow line and collided with another vehicle.

The collision killed a teenage passenger in the other vehicle and left its driver and two other occupants injured.

Kibutu was also reported to have sustained injuries in the crash before being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

The case proceeded to court, where Kibutu was convicted by the Superior Court of California, County of Madera, of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, contrary to Section 191.5(a) of the California Penal Code.

However, Kibutu did not appear for sentencing after his conviction in the United States on September 19, 2013.

According to the ODPP, he remained a fugitive for 13 years, prompting the issuance of a bench warrant on October 28, 2013 as American authorities sought to bring him back before the court.

He remained at large for more than a decade until his arrest in Nairobi on September 9, 2026, following an extradition request by the United States.

The request was channelled through the US Department of Justice and the US Embassy in Nairobi, with Kenyan authorities facilitating the legal process required for his surrender.

Formal communication seeking Kibutu’s return to the US is dated December 3, 2019, as American authorities pursued the outstanding sentencing proceedings.

A warrant for his arrest in Kenya was issued by the Milimani Chief Magistrate’s Court on September 3, 2026, paving the way for his arrest six days later in Nairobi.

Kibutu was presented by DCI detectives before Senior Principal Magistrate Teresia Nyangena at the Milimani Law Courts, where the prosecution initiated proceedings to facilitate his extradition to the US. His extradition brings to an end a lengthy pursuit that began after he failed to appear for sentencing following his conviction in the United States in 2013.

During the proceedings, Kibutu sought release on bond or cash bail, offering to surrender his passport and abide by any conditions imposed by the court.

However, prosecutors led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Duncan Ondimu opposed his release, arguing that his history of absconding from the American proceedings made him a significant flight risk.

“He is expected to be surrendered to the United States to face sentencing following his conviction for Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated, contrary to Section 191.5(a) of the California Penal Code, together with three special allegations,” Ondimu told the court.

In opposing bail, the prosecution cited the outstanding extradition request, the gravity of the offence and Kibutu’s failure to appear for sentencing in California.

The court declined to release him and ordered that he remain in custody at Gigiri Police Station as the extradition proceedings progressed.

On September 25, 2026, Magistrate Nyangena allowed the DPP’s extradition request, paving the way for Kibutu to be surrendered to the United States to face sentencing for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

In a statement issued on Friday, the DPP said the extradition was undertaken in coordination with other relevant agencies and through the Kenyan courts, underscoring the role of international cooperation in pursuing fugitives wanted by foreign jurisdictions.

“The successful extradition proceedings underscore the DPP’s continued role in facilitating international cooperation in the administration of justice and ensuring that fugitives wanted to face criminal justice processes are brought before the courts,” the DPP stated.

Kibutu’s return to California clears the way for him to appear before the court that convicted him more than a decade ago for sentencing.