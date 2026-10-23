Child neglect cases expose protection gaps

Cynthia Chepng’etich, 35, with her children in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Embakasi South, Nairobi County. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Princess dreams of becoming a doctor. However, her ambition is threatened by her family’s financial struggles, which continue to disrupt her education and that of her younger siblings.

She’s a grade six pupil at a primary school in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Embakasi South Sub-County in Nairobi County.