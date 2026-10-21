Government moves to tighten noose on illicit alcohol cartels

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki address development programs at Gachege, Gatundu Nonrty, Kiambu on October 21, 2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has declared illicit alcohol and drug abuse among the three biggest threats to Kenya’s future.

The DP warns that the government will introduce tougher laws, seize cartel assets and intensify nationwide operations to dismantle networks dealing in dangerous alcoholic drinks.

Kindiki said the government had escalated its war against illicit brews, counterfeit products and narcotics, with a coordinated multi-agency operation targeting manufacturers, distributors and individuals profiting from the sale of harmful substances.

“We have classified this matter as among the top three threats to Kenya’s future. This alcohol menace can wipe out all the gains we have made as a country. This time round we are focused to make sure we complete the journey successfully,” he said.

The Deputy President spoke on Wednesday at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, where he received progress reports from the Inspector-General of Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions, representatives of the Council of Governors, Principal Secretaries and heads of relevant government agencies.

He said the crackdown had been intensified over the past month through a whole-of-government approach bringing together the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), the Anti-Counterfeit Authority, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Kenya Police Service, among other agencies.

To ensure sustained coordination, the government has established a permanent secretariat at Harambee House Annex to oversee enforcement operations and strengthen cooperation among the agencies.

“We established a permanent secretariat based at Harambee House Annex which will coordinate this matter on a continuous basis. We have resolved to support the agencies to beef up their capacity,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President while addressing Gatundu, Kiambu disclosed that intensified coordination over the preceding 10 days had resulted in nine raids on premises involved in the illegal sale of ethanol and 116 operations targeting sellers of illicit brews across the country.

He maintained that the campaign was not intended to undermine legitimate businesses but to protect Kenyans, particularly young people, from the devastating consequences of consuming dangerous alcoholic drinks.

“We are not fighting against businesses nor against the industry. We are just protecting the nation from collapse. No person will be allowed to benefit from the destruction of Kenyans, especially young people,” he said.

Kindiki announced that legislative proposals had been finalised to introduce harsher penalties for manufacturers, distributors and other individuals enabling the illicit alcohol and drug trade.

“The law is under review to make it extremely punitive. The government has finalized legislative proposals that will tighten the noose on manufacturers, distributors and enablers of ethanol and drug cartels that are supplying dangerous chemical-laced alcoholic drinks to members of the public,” he said.

The proposed legal changes will also strengthen provisions on asset seizure, forfeiture and confiscation of funds linked to cartel activities, with recovered proceeds intended to support the rehabilitation of people battling alcohol and drug addiction.

Beyond enforcement, the government has developed a framework for involving local communities in identifying individuals involved in the trade, with its rollout expected in the coming week.

Kindiki urged Kenyans to cooperate with authorities, citing the suffering of families whose relatives have become addicted to illicit brews.

He warned that the government would not allow criminal networks to continue exploiting vulnerable communities for profit.

The renewed crackdown comes amid longstanding concerns over illicit alcohol consumption in Kenya, particularly in communities where harmful brews have been linked to addiction, illness, deaths and social disruption.