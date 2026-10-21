Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Government moves to tighten noose on illicit alcohol cartels

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 21, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki address development programs at Gachege, Gatundu Nonrty, Kiambu on October 21, 2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has declared illicit alcohol and  drug abuse among the three biggest threats to Kenya’s future.

The DP warns that the government will introduce tougher laws, seize cartel assets and intensify nationwide operations to dismantle networks dealing in dangerous alcoholic drinks.

Kindiki said the government had escalated its war against illicit brews, counterfeit products and narcotics, with a coordinated multi-agency operation targeting manufacturers, distributors and individuals profiting from the sale of harmful substances.

“We have classified this matter as among the top three threats to Kenya’s future. This alcohol menace can wipe out all the gains we have made as a country. This time round we are focused to make sure we complete the journey successfully,” he said.

The Deputy President spoke on Wednesday at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, where he received progress reports from the Inspector-General of Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions, representatives of the Council of Governors, Principal Secretaries and heads of relevant government agencies.

He said the crackdown had been intensified over the past month through a whole-of-government approach bringing together the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), the Anti-Counterfeit Authority, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Kenya Police Service, among other agencies.

To ensure sustained coordination, the government has established a permanent secretariat at Harambee House Annex to oversee enforcement operations and strengthen cooperation among the agencies.

“We established a permanent secretariat based at Harambee House Annex which will coordinate this matter on a continuous basis. We have resolved to support the agencies to beef up their capacity,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President while addressing Gatundu, Kiambu disclosed that intensified coordination over the preceding 10 days had resulted in nine raids on premises involved in the illegal sale of ethanol and 116 operations targeting sellers of illicit brews across the country.

He maintained that the campaign was not intended to undermine legitimate businesses but to protect Kenyans, particularly young people, from the devastating consequences of consuming dangerous alcoholic drinks.

“We are not fighting against businesses nor against the industry. We are just protecting the nation from collapse. No person will be allowed to benefit from the destruction of Kenyans, especially young people,” he said.

Kindiki announced that legislative proposals had been finalised to introduce harsher penalties for manufacturers, distributors and other individuals enabling the illicit alcohol and drug trade.

“The law is under review to make it extremely punitive. The government has finalized legislative proposals that will tighten the noose on manufacturers, distributors and enablers of ethanol and drug cartels that are supplying dangerous chemical-laced alcoholic drinks to members of the public,” he said.

The proposed legal changes will also strengthen provisions on asset seizure, forfeiture and confiscation of funds linked to cartel activities, with recovered proceeds intended to support the rehabilitation of people battling alcohol and drug addiction.

Beyond enforcement, the government has developed a framework for involving local communities in identifying individuals involved in the trade, with its rollout expected in the coming week.

Kindiki urged Kenyans to cooperate with authorities, citing the suffering of families whose relatives have become addicted to illicit brews.

He warned that the government would not allow criminal networks to continue exploiting vulnerable communities for profit.

The renewed crackdown comes amid longstanding concerns over illicit alcohol consumption in Kenya, particularly in communities where harmful brews have been linked to addiction, illness, deaths and social disruption.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

DP Kithure Kindiki Illicit Alcohol Fight Against Drugs War Against Illicit Brews
.

Latest Stories

Inside Ndetei's explosive testimony against Rose Mbithe, children
Inside Ndetei's explosive testimony against Rose Mbithe, children
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
2 hrs ago
Gachagua, Sifuna eye joint presidential strategy against Ruto
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
2 hrs ago
Mosiria sacked as City Hall power struggle intensifies
Politics
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua, Sifuna eye joint presidential strategy against Ruto
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Gachagua, Sifuna eye joint presidential strategy against Ruto
Kenya's rising debt burden threatens public services, Amnesty report finds
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Kenya's rising debt burden threatens public services, Amnesty report finds
Inside Treasury's calculation on Ruto's stamp duty waiver
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Inside Treasury's calculation on Ruto's stamp duty waiver
Mosiria sacked as City Hall power struggle intensifies
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
Mosiria sacked as City Hall power struggle intensifies
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved