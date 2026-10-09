In Pictures: Ruto chairs Cabinet as government responds to Ebola case

President William Ruto is currently chairing a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi.
The meeting comes amid a growing concern of the threat posed by Ebola after Kenya confirmed its first case on Tuesday.
The patient who had flown into the country from Uganda later died at the Nairobi Hospital where he was being treated.
The meeting is the first in more than a month with the last being held on June 30, 2026. Among the resolutions from the meeting was an audit of the government payroll and the implementation of a payroll programme.
The meeting also resolved to have Deputy Kithure Kindiki lead efforts for the preparation ahead of El Nino rains.
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