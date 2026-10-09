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In Pictures: Ruto chairs Cabinet as government responds to Ebola case

By Fred Kagonye | Oct. 9, 2026
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President William Ruto chairing a Cabinet Meeting in State House, Nairobi on October 9, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto is currently chairing a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi.

The meeting comes amid a growing concern of the threat posed by Ebola after Kenya confirmed its first case on Tuesday.

The patient who had flown into the country from Uganda later died at the Nairobi Hospital where he was being treated.

 Cabinet Secretaries at a Cabinet Meeting in State House, Nairobi on October 9, 2026. [PCS]

The meeting is the first in more than a month with the last being held on June 30, 2026. Among the resolutions from the meeting was an audit of the government payroll and the implementation of a payroll programme.

The meeting also resolved to have Deputy Kithure Kindiki lead efforts for the preparation ahead of El Nino rains.

 Cabinet Secretaries at a Cabinet Meeting in State House, Nairobi on October 9, 2026. [PCS]
 Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya arrives at State House for a Cabinet Meeting on October 9, 2026. [PCS]
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen arrives at State House for a Cabinet Meeting on October 9, 2026. [PCS]

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Ruto Chairs Cabinet Meeting Cabinet Meeting State House Kenya Ebola Case
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