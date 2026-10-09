Of riches, ruins and widows' war: How flashy William Chepkut fell

Throughout his life, the late Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut and former personal assistant to the powerful former Cabinet Minister Nicholas Biwott lived a flashy life.
But as The Nairobian has established, Chepkut, known for his impeccable English, was a man under siege. Exactly four years after he breathed his last, it has emerged that Chepkut died a poor man following the crumbling of his vast estate, coupled with a broken marriage.
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