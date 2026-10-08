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Kenya Met announces onset of rainfall warning of strong winds

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 8, 2026
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Heavy rains witnessed in Kisumu on October 8, 2026. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Meteorological Department has announced the onset of rainfall in several parts of the country.

Rainfall is expected in parts of West Pokot, Siaya, Elgeyo Marakwet, Bungoma, Kakamega, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Kericho, Kisii, Homa Bay and Kisumu counties.

Other areas expected to receive rain include Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Nyandarua, Meru, Nyeri, Embu, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi and Lamu.

The forecast comes as the country transitions into a wetter period, with rainfall expected to play an important role in supporting agriculture, replenishing water sources and improving pasture conditions in affected areas.

However, the rains may also bring risks, particularly in areas prone to flooding, poor drainage and slippery roads.

The Meteorological Department is also warning of strong southerly to southeasterly winds in parts of Turkana, Samburu and Marsabit counties.

The winds are expected to exceed 25 knots, equivalent to about 12.5 metres per second.

The department is urging members of the public to remain vigilant and follow official weather updates, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

“Rainfall is expected over some parts of the country, while strong southerly to southeasterly winds are expected over parts of Turkana, Samburu and Marsabit counties,” the Kenya Meteorological Department said.

Residents in areas expecting rain are advised to take precautions against flooding and avoid crossing swollen rivers and streams. Motorists are also urged to exercise caution on wet and slippery roads.

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