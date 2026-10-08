Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Why Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro was suspended from parliamentary business

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nyoro sought two more weeks to present the evidence but declined to apologise, insisting that his remarks were truthful.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has been suspended from transacting any business on the floor of Parliament after declining to apologise for remarks he made concerning shares in the Kenya Pipeline Company.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula ruled that Nyoro would remain free to attend House sittings but would not be allowed to contribute or transact any business until he apologises.

The dispute arose after the MP made remarks on the floor of the House regarding the company’s shares and was asked to provide evidence to support his claims.

Nyoro sought two more weeks to present the evidence but declined to apologise, insisting that his remarks were truthful.

“I respectfully ask you to exercise your authority, but I cannot apologise for saying the truth,” Nyoro said.

“What I stated is the truth and the truth rises higher than the rules,” he added.

However, Wetang’ula rejected the request for more time, saying the remarks in question had already been expunged from the official records of the House.

The Speaker said there was therefore no material left for Nyoro to present as evidence and urged him to apologise.

“I will not exclude you from the House. You can take a day, a week or a year. It is up to you. And those colleagues who sit with me on this chair, be duly advised,” Wetang’ula said.

Wetang’ula maintained that Nyoro could continue attending parliamentary proceedings but would not be permitted to participate in House business.

“This is a House of rules. Common decency must be separated from grandstanding. When you change your mind, I will give you the first opportunity,” the Speaker said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Kenya Pipeline Scandal Ndindi Nyoro-Wetangula Fallout
.

Latest Stories

Kenyans spend longer in the dark as power reliability drops
Kenyans spend longer in the dark as power reliability drops
National
By Kamau Macharia
4 hrs ago
Contact tracing: Brace for the worst Ebola scenario
National
By Mercy Kahenda
4 hrs ago
Ebola is here; stay vigilant, experts urge Kenyans
National
By Mercy Kahenda
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Contact tracing: Brace for the worst Ebola scenario
By Mercy Kahenda 4 hrs ago
Contact tracing: Brace for the worst Ebola scenario
Ebola is here; stay vigilant, experts urge Kenyans
By Mercy Kahenda 4 hrs ago
Ebola is here; stay vigilant, experts urge Kenyans
Mudavadi clashes with petitioners over Kenyans trapped in Russia-Ukraine conflict
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Mudavadi clashes with petitioners over Kenyans trapped in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Matara: I did not kill Wahu, she attacked me over Sh50,000 dispute
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Matara: I did not kill Wahu, she attacked me over Sh50,000 dispute
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved