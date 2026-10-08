We won't pay for livestock killed by security officers, says Murkomen

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen before the National Assembly’s Internal Security and National Administration Committee on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. [MINA]

The government has ruled out monetary compensation for Samburu families whose livestock were indiscriminately killed during a security operation last month.

During a heated session where tempers flared and the issue of the government’s inability to deal with banditry took centre stage, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen noted that the government had no legal policy framework to compensate victims of the chaotic operation.