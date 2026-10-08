We won't pay for livestock killed by security officers, says Murkomen

The government has ruled out monetary compensation for Samburu families whose livestock were indiscriminately killed during a security operation last month.
During a heated session where tempers flared and the issue of the government’s inability to deal with banditry took centre stage, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen noted that the government had no legal policy framework to compensate victims of the chaotic operation.
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