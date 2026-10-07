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Passenger dies aboard Kenya Airways flight to Lagos

By David Njaaga | Oct. 7, 2026
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A passenger dies mid-flight on a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to Lagos after becoming unresponsive about 20 minutes before landing in Nigeria.[File,Standard]

Kenya Airways has confirmed the death of a passenger who became unresponsive about 20 minutes before a Nairobi-Lagos flight landed in Nigeria on Tuesday night.

The passenger became unresponsive at about 9:20 p.m. Nigerian time, prompting the crew to administer first aid and follow emergency procedures.

The aircraft landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 9:41 p.m., where medical personnel examined the passenger and confirmed the death.

Kenya Airways confirmed the death on Wednesday, offering condolences to the passenger’s family and friends.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and apologise for any inconvenience this incident may have caused,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said it was supporting the deceased’s family while coordinating with local authorities and aviation regulators.

Kenya Airways also said it would protect the privacy and dignity of those involved.

The airline did not disclose the passenger’s identity or the cause of death.

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Kenya Airways Passenger Death Nairobi-Lagos Flight Murtala Muhammed International Airport
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