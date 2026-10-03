NTSA opens probe into crash that killed 17 on Nairobi-Mombasa highway

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17 killed on the spot in grisly Salama road crash as multiple vehicles collide on their way to National Prayer Day. [Stephen Nzioka, Stamdard]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has launched an investigation into the Saturday morning crash that killed 17 Catholic pilgrims and injured seven others at Salama area on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

NTSA says it has dispatched a multidisciplinary crash investigation team to Salama to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident, including vehicle inspection and compliance.

“In supporting the National Police Service, the Authority has dispatched a multidisciplinary crash investigation team to Salama to establish the full circumstances leading to the crash, including vehicle inspection and compliance,” the Authority said.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight at Mlima Kiu in the Salama area of Makueni County. It involved several vehicles, including a 14-seater matatu and a lorry. More than five other vehicles were also damaged.

17 killed on the spot in grisly Salama road crash as multiple vehicles collide on their way to National Prayer Day



Video by Stephen Nzioka pic.twitter.com/UTtNUR0Prn — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) October 3, 2026

NTSA has identified the Mlima Kiu-Salama stretch as a black spot and urged motorists to exercise caution as investigations continue.

“While investigations into this crash continue, we call upon all motorists to exercise extreme caution, avoid dangerous overtaking, and strictly observe lane discipline,” it said.

Among the 17 victims were Catholic pilgrims from St Mathias Mulumba Catholic Church, Mikindani Parish in Mombasa, who were travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia, Nakuru County, for the National Prayer Day.

Seven people who sustained serious injuries were evacuated by an emergency team from Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital and taken to the facility for treatment.

The accident has prompted messages of condolence from political and religious leaders, who called for prayers and comfort for the victims’ families.

President William Ruto described the deaths as a painful loss. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of 17 pilgrims,” he said in a post on X.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the families, friends, parishioners and the entire Catholic community who are mourning this painful loss,” he added.

Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde of the Archdiocese of Mombasa called on Catholics to pray for the victims and their families.

“Let us pray for the repose of their souls as we pray for their families, St. Mathias Mulumba Parish and the Archdiocese as a whole, so that we may find solace and consolation in the Lord.”

Other leaders, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Patriotic Front leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i, Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Sherriff Nassir, and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, also mourned the loss of lives.

Kalonzo said the victims had set out to pray for the country but did not return home to their families. He called for greater commitment to road safety and urged motorists, passengers and transport operators to exercise caution.

Matiang’i called for prayers for the victims and comfort for their families, while Omollo urged road users to exercise greater caution.

“As investigations continue, we urge all road users to exercise the highest level of caution and responsibility. Every journey carries lives that must be protected,” Omollo said.

Police and emergency teams are continuing to investigate the crash. The damaged vehicles have been towed for further examination.