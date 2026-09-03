Government to launch initiatives to empower informal workers

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Labour Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime address media ahead of launch of the Fundi Locator, NSSF Haba Haba and the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) Programme at the NITA Athi-River Centre, Machakos County on September 3, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The government is set to launch three initiatives aimed at transforming the livelihoods of millions of Kenyans working in the informal sector by helping them gain formal recognition, access wider markets and secure their future through social protection.

President William Ruto will on Monday, September 7, 2026, launch the Fundi Locator, NSSF Haba Haba and the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) Programme at the NITA Athi-River Centre in Machakos County.

The programmes are being implemented under the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project in partnership with the State Department for Labour and Skills Development, NITA and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

The initiative seeks to address long-standing challenges facing artisans and other informal workers, including masons, electricians, plumbers, welders, mechanics, hairdressers and technicians.

Many have acquired valuable skills through years of apprenticeship, mentorship and practical experience but lack formal certificates, reliable customers and access to social security schemes.

Labour Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime said the programmes were designed to make skilled workers more visible and improve their economic opportunities.

“This is about making our skilled workers visible and giving them an opportunity to access a wider market,” Mwadime said.

The Fundi Locator will establish a digital platform through which artisans can register their skills and connect with potential customers.

Users will be able to search for fundis based on their location and the services they provide.

The government expects the platform to help artisans move beyond relying on customers within their immediate neighbourhoods while also improving confidence among customers looking for skilled technicians.

The second initiative, NSSF Haba Haba, will focus on social security for informal workers whose incomes are often irregular.

Participants will be registered with NSSF and assigned membership numbers, enabling them to make small and flexible contributions through mobile money.

Contributions will start from as little as Sh25 per day, making the scheme accessible to workers who may not have the capacity to make large monthly payments.

“Even a small contribution made consistently can make a difference in securing a worker’s future,” the government said.

The third initiative, NITA’s Recognition of Prior Learning programme, will tackle the problem of skilled artisans lacking formal qualifications.

Under RPL, experienced workers will have their practical abilities assessed against national occupational standards. Those who demonstrate the required competence will receive formal certification without necessarily having to undergo conventional classroom training.

The first 3,727 successful candidates are expected to receive their certificates during Monday’s launch.

NITA Director General Dr Rukia Atikiya said the programme would help bridge the gap between practical experience and formal qualifications, giving artisans greater opportunities to compete for employment and business contracts.

The three interventions are therefore designed to tackle three interconnected barriers: skills recognition, market access and social security.

The government says its broader objective is to ensure that Kenya’s informal workforce is not overlooked despite playing a major role in the economy.