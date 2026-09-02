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Besigye's health crisis raises fresh questions over Kenya's involvement

By Prestone Murunga | Sep. 2, 2026
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When Dr Kizza Besigye arrived in Nairobi in November 2024, he was a veteran Ugandan opposition leader, physician and four-time presidential candidate.

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Dr Kizza Besigye Mulago National Referral Hospital Luzira Prison Boniface Mwangi
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