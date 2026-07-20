Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Two years after the Mathare floods, survivors are safe but still scarred

By Rosa Agutu | Jul. 20, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Wendy Ochieng, a survivor of the Mathare floods in Nairobi. [Rosa Agutu, Standard]

When the rains returned to Nairobi this year, 22-year-old Wendy Ochieng did something she had never been able to do while living along the Mathare River: she slept through the night. Two years after floodwaters swept through her neighbourhood, forcing her family to leave everything behind, she now lives on higher ground. But safety has come at a cost, the trauma of that night is still raw.

Walking along Mathare River two years later, the river tells a different story. The crowded rows of iron-sheet houses that once stood metres from the water are gone. In their place is a wide, open corridor cleared after the floods and demolitions that followed.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Mathare Floods Mathare River Mathare 4A Community Mathare 4A Primary School
.

Latest Stories

Healthcare services paralysed as workers begin nationwide strike
Healthcare services paralysed as workers begin nationwide strike
National
By Gentrix Osano
2 hrs ago
Who killed them? Mystery of seven bodies discovered in Mwingi
Crime and Justice
By Philip Muasya
2 hrs ago
Rift Valley panic: Ruto's 'monumental threat' as registration, vote-securing begins
Politics
By Julius Chepkwony
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Rift Valley panic: Ruto's 'monumental threat' as registration, vote-securing begins
By Julius Chepkwony 2 hrs ago
Rift Valley panic: Ruto's 'monumental threat' as registration, vote-securing begins
What Ol Kalou reveals about voter confidence in IEBC
By Jacob Ocharo and Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
What Ol Kalou reveals about voter confidence in IEBC
Domestic debt hits Sh862b on borrowing spree
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Domestic debt hits Sh862b on borrowing spree
How CCTV footage in Albert Ojwang murder was tampered with
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
How CCTV footage in Albert Ojwang murder was tampered with
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved