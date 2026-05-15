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Regional and county commissioners reshuffled in major nationwide changes

By Esther Nyambura | May. 15, 2026
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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen. [Courtesy]

The Ministry of Interior on Friday, May 15, announced reshuffles of Regional Commissioners and County Commissioners.

In a statement, Murkomen said the changes were informed by the need to strengthen service delivery and address security and administrative concerns.

“The Ministry has effected the following changes in the ranks of Regional Commissioner and County Commissioner to enhance service delivery and ensure effective coordination of National Government functions across the country,” read the statement.

At the Regional Commissioner level, Rhoda Onyancha has been transferred from the Coast region to Nairobi, while Paul Rotich moves from Eastern to the Coast.

Other changes include Samson Macharia Irungu moving from Western to OOP Headquarters, and Flora Nkatha Mworoah shifting from Nyanza to OOP Headquarters.

In a series of deployments in promotion capacity, Jacob Muganda moves from County Commissioner in Meru to the Eastern region, Onesmus Kyatha from Kakamega to Nyanza, and Allan Machari from OOP Headquarters to the Western region.

Several officers have also been retained in their current postings, including Joshua Muriungi Nkanatha in Central, John Odhiambo Otieno in North Eastern, and Dr Abdi Mohammed Hassan in Rift Valley.

At the County Commissioner level, Joseph Boen has been transferred from Kiambu to Kilifi, while Stephen Sangolo moves from Baringo to Lamu.

Other transfers include Jeremiah Gicheru from Kericho to Tana River, John Kiprotich Cheruiyot from Samburu to Meru and Mwachaunga Mohamed Chaunga from Kisii to Machakos.

Additional transfers include Shufaa Omar Mwijuma from Nyamira to Kirinyaga, Alason Hussein from Kirinyaga to Trans Nzoia, and Wesley Koech Mabwai from Lamu to Baringo.

Others affected are James Taari Rwaria, Benson David Leparmorijo, James Gatuha Kamau, Gideon Nyandiricha Oyagi, David Kipkosgei Kiprop, Josephine Auma Ouko, David Simiyu Wanyonyi, and Joseph Mwangi Wamuti, who have been moved to or from various counties and OOP Headquarters.

Murkomen also announced several deployments, including Jackson Ngelai Olechuta to Garissa, Ronald O. Enyakasi to Wajir, and Stanley Ndungu Kamande to Marsabit.

Other deployments include George Odhiambo Omolo to Isiolo, Isaac Keter Cheruiyot to Samburu, George O. Matundura to Kiambu, and Ali Omari to Kericho.

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Related Topics

Reginal Commissioners Reshuffle County Commissioners Reshuffle Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen
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