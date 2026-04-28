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OpenAI picks Kenyan firm WildMango to drive AI adoption in Africa

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 28, 2026
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A Kenyan venture has struck a deal with OpenAI, placing it among the first small business partners the US artificial intelligence giant has appointed on the continent.

WildMango will enable businesses, institutions and developers to adopt and scale AI solutions tailored to local needs under the agreement, which focuses on distributing, integrating and localising AI tools to support productivity, decision-making and service delivery across sectors.

Serah Katusya, co-founder of WildMango, said the deal went beyond mere access.

"We are not just expanding access; our ambition is to shape how AI is deployed and used in African contexts. This is about ensuring that the continent participates fully in the future, underpinned by artificial intelligence," said Katusya.

She added that Africa risked being sidelined as the global AI transformation accelerated. "Our partnership with OpenAI positions Africa at the forefront of the global AI transformation. We are striving to make sure Africa is not left behind," Katusya noted.

The partnership arrives as demand for AI tools across Africa rises sharply, driven by expanding digital infrastructure, a growing startup ecosystem and increased technology adoption in both private and public sectors.

Key focus areas include expanding access to OpenAI products across African markets, adapting tools to local use cases and building capacity among developers, enterprises and policymakers through training and resources. 

The agreement also aims to foster innovation by strengthening collaboration between corporates, startups and research institutions.

WildMango said the rollout of AI solutions would be guided by responsible use principles, including safety, inclusivity and long-term societal benefit.

Ben Tyson, senior partner enablement manager at OpenAI, said the partnership reflected recognition that implementing new technology requires both a specialised skill set and a deep understanding of local markets, adding that WildMango's regional insight and commitment to long-term impact made it a strong fit.

"Expanding our capabilities in Africa is important to OpenAI. This partnership with WildMango will enable companies, startups, developers and other institutions to leverage our world-class models and capacity to accelerate growth, efficiency and impact," said Tyson.

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