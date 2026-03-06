No Kenyan has been injured in Middle East, Ministry says

Audio By Vocalize

Smoke and fire rise from the site of airstrikes in a central area of the Iranian capital Tehran on March 6, 2026. [AFP]

No Kenyan has been injured in the ongoing war between the US, Israeli and Iran in the Middle East, the Foreign Affairs Ministry has said.

The Ministry is a statement on Friday said the deeply destabilising conflict is a matter of grave concern to Kenya, saying it is closely monitoring the situation of more than 500,000 Kenyan nationals residing in the region.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said that currently, Kenyans living in the Middle East continue with their daily activities.

‘’No casualties or injuries involving Kenyan nationals have been reported seven days into the conflict. Gratefully, most Kenyan nationals in the region continue with their daily activities, whether for work, study, or personal matters, either in person or remotely, depending on prevailing local circumstances,’’ said Mudavadi.

He said Kenyan citizens who wish to depart the region are advised, where feasible and safe, to make appropriate arrangements through available commercial airlines or licensed travel agents.

Adding that the government is closely working with the national carrier, Kenya Airways, to facilitate cargo flights and secure special permits for the export of perishable products in order to caution Kenyan exporters, Mudavadi, who doubles as the Foreign Affairs CS, said, ‘’We urge affected members of the Kenyan business community to remain patient as these efforts continue.”

He further lauded countries affected by retaliatory attacks for exercising restraint, assuring them of Kenyans' continued solidarity.

Mudavadi also revealed that the government is in close contact with the 7 Missions and 2 Consulates-General across the region and is receiving regular updates on the welfare of Kenyan nationals and the security of diplomatic personnel and facilities.