Sing'oei criticises MPs for nullifying climate agency's diplomatic immunity

Principal Secretary for State Department for Foreign Affairs Dr. Korir Singoei. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has faulted Parliament for scrapping diplomatic privileges and immunities granted to the Global Center for Adaptation (GCA), a climate change research agency that opened its headquarters in Nairobi last year.

Last week on Tuesday, February 24, the National Assembly adopted a report by the committee on Delegated Legislation, which recommended the nullification of the privileges enjoyed by the organisation whose CEO, Professor Patrick Verkooijen, doubles up as the Chancellor of the University of Nairobi (UoN).

In a Monday statement, Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei insisted that the benefits were granted legally, adding that the Members of Parliament focused on a legal technicality surrounding a legal notice that Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi failed to submit.

Mudavadi had been summoned to appear before the parliamentary committee on December 4, 2025, to justify the privileges and immunities, but failed to appear, citing other work-related engagements.

“The Parliamentary Committee proceeded with its work and produced a report without giving audience to the Prime Cabinet Secretary or any representative from the Ministry for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs as would be expected by both Article 47 and Article 118 of the Constitution,” lamented Sing’oei.

The Privileges and Immunities Act and the Statutory Instruments Act provide the basis for such diplomatic benefits, but a section of Kenyans questioned the basis for GCA to enjoy similar perks usually known to be a preserve of workers and offices of select international organisations and embassies.

The government is concerned that such a nullification may deter other global bodies seeking to establish a presence in Kenya from inaugurating new offices, further stressing its commitment to make the country a multilateral hub in the region.

Despite the controversy, PS Sing’oei says that the activities of GCA remain unaffected.

“Nevertheless, the Ministry for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs will comply with the decision of the National Assembly, fully cognizant that the nullification of the legal notice does not in any way affect the previous activities of the Global Centre for Adaptation in Kenya,” said Sing’oei.

“A new draft of legal notice will be prepared and submitted to Parliament as has been guided pursuant to Section 17 of the Privileges and Immunities Act,” he added.

In July last year, GCA broke ground for the construction of a mega complex near Kabete River to host its offices and activities in an event which was presided over by President William Ruto, with former United Nations (UN ) Secretary General Ban Ki Moon and former Senegal President Macky Sall in attendance.

“Let this centre stand as a symbol of Kenya's leadership in climate adaptation, and of our collective commitment to a sustainable and secure future for all," Ruto said.

Coincidentally, former President Sall, who currently chairs GCA's Supervisory board, met President Ruto in Nairobi on the day the body was stripped of its privileges.

GCA has a second headquarters in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.