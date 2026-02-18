Eng. Luka Kimeli appointed new KeNHA Director General

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) new Director General Engineer Luka Kimeli. [Courtesy]

The board of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has appointed Engineer Luka Kimeli as the Director General starting February 17.

In a statement announcing the hiring, the board said the recruitment was competitive and that the final decision was made after consultations with the Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

Board Chairperson, Winfrida Ngumi, cited the directors’ satisfaction with the outcome of the process.

“The appointment of the Director General followed a competitive and transparent recruitment process, conducted in accordance with the provisions in the Kenya Roads Act, 2007 and other relevant applicable public service procedures,” Ngumi said.

Until his confirmation, Kimeli served in the role in an acting capacity following the resignation of Engineer Kungu Ndung'u whose tenure lasted for over three years.

Kimeli boasts a vast experience spanning 27 years after serving in infrastructure development, strategic program delivery, and public sector leadership within the sector.

A stint long enough to help him amass vast knowledge of the institution and roles in addressing highway encroachments, inspecting road projects, and enhancing road safety gave Kimeli an edge over the other candidates.

“The Board has full confidence in Eng. Kimeli's capacity to steer the Authority towards greater efficiency, accountability, and service excellence in delivering safe, resilient, and world-class highway infrastructure that supports national growth and regional integration,” Ngumi said.

In congratulating him on what she described as a deserved appointment, Ngumi commended Eng. Kimeli for his commitment to the sector and assured him of the Board’s full support as he assumed office.

Eng. Kimeli is expected to advance the Authority’s mandate of developing, rehabilitating, managing and maintaining national trunk roads.