Russia job fraud: Embassy reissues warning amid growing cases

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a past interview. [File, Standard]

Kenya's embassy in Moscow has reissued a warning against travelling to Russia through unverified recruitment channels after a surge in reports of nationals trapped in exploitative conditions.

The alert, first issued on February 5 and later reshared by the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, comes more than a year after the government began addressing the crisis publicly.

In October 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a warning admitting young Kenyans had been lured into Russia by "corrupt and ruthless agents" using falsified documents and bogus job promises.

"The embassy has recently received numerous inquiries on an increasing number of Kenyan nationals who have travelled to the Russian Federation after receiving job offers through unverified agents and online recruiters," the latest statement said.

Many affected individuals reported they were promised employment opportunities, high salaries and residency arrangements which, upon arrival, did not exist or differed significantly from what had been communicated.

"In some cases, passports were withheld, movement was restricted, and the individuals became subject to conditions beyond their control and access by the embassy for consular services," the embassy noted.

The crisis has escalated despite government intervention. Nairobi estimates that around 200 Kenyans have been recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine, though the real number is believed to be higher.

Diaspora and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said more than 30 Kenyans had been evacuated from Russia over the past two months and that 600 recruitment agencies that misled Kenyans with promises of jobs overseas had been shut down.

In September 2025, security agencies rescued 21 Kenyans from rented apartments in Athi River where they were being processed for travel to Russia, leading to the arrest of a Russian national.

The embassy noted that where individuals travel through irregular, unsafe, unverified and informal channels, consular access and intervention may be limited or delayed.

"Immediate extraction or repatriation may also be challenging for contractual disputes, restricted location or legal processes under the laws and administrative procedures of the host country," the statement read.

Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Kathure Njogu, who reshared the advisory on Sunday, said no licensed recruitment agent has taken any Kenyan to countries such as Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia or Russia, destinations associated with fraudulent job offers.

Kenya, in collaboration with the host country, continues to assist affected citizens wherever access and local regulations permit, however prevention remains the most effective protection, according to the embassy.

Citizens were advised not to travel for employment arranged through social media, messaging applications or unlicensed agencies and to verify all job offers through the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and the Kenyan diplomatic mission before departure.

The embassy also warned against travelling on tourist visas for employment purposes and urged Kenyans to inform family members that unverified travel carries risk and may limit government assistance.

All Kenyans travelling or residing in Russia, Belarus or Kazakhstan were advised to register with the embassy.

"Members of the public should note that individuals who knowingly bypass government verification procedures may encounter situations where assistance options are severely constrained by local laws," the statement added.

The embassy said it is working with authorities in both countries to address emerging fraudulent recruitment networks.

Mudavadi announced on February 10 that he planned to visit Moscow to curb the recruitment of Kenyans to fight for Russia, though no date has been set for the trip.

"The safety and welfare of Kenyan citizens abroad remains a priority of the Government of Kenya," the statement added.