Kenya becomes Italy's gateway as African hub opens in Nairobi

State Department for Industry Principal Secretary Dr Juma Mukhwana. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya and Italy have taken a major step to deepen bilateral cooperation with the launch of the Med-Or Italian Foundation for Africa’s first overseas office in Nairobi, positioning Kenya as Italy’s strategic gateway to the continent.

The opening was marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the blue economy and fisheries, alongside commitments to expand collaboration in science, climate action, agriculture, manufacturing and the digital economy.

The move signals a shift from long-distance engagement to a structured, long-term partnership, as both countries aim to respond to global economic uncertainty by strengthening Europe–Africa cooperation through investment, research, and value addition.

“No one can stand alone in today’s complex and rapidly changing world. No one can do research alone. We must work together and build our future together,” said Italy’s Minister for Universities and Research, Anne Maria Bernini.

She noted that decisions made today in science and innovation would shape societies for decades, comparing investments in research to rockets launching nations into the future.

Bernini noted long-standing scientific ties, pointing to the Luigi Broglio Space Centre in Malindi as a symbol of successful Kenyan–Italian collaboration. She said Kenya’s strategic location and growing digital capacity make it a natural partner in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and sustainable agriculture.

“The choices we make today on knowledge, science and research will launch our communities into the future. Let us launch ourselves together,” she added.

Med-Or Foundation Executive Director Umberto Tavolato described Nairobi as a deliberate and strategic choice. “Europe and Africa must work together to build a new international order based on shared values and mutual respect,” he said. Tavolato said Kenya serves as a bridge to Africa, just as Italy is a bridge to Europe, ensuring global decisions reflect African and European interests.

The foundation, which brings together Italy’s largest public and private industrial groups across energy, agriculture, aerospace, cybersecurity, and telecommunications, is already collaborating with Kenya on defensive cybersecurity training. Tavolato said the partnership now extends to major projects on the blue economy and climate resilience along the coast.

Kenya welcomed the move as a boost to investment and value addition.

Principal Secretary for Trade Dr Juma Mukhwana cited agriculture, climate change, manufacturing and tourism as priorities, highlighting a Sh5 billion leather processing project to shift Kenya from exporting raw hides to finished goods.