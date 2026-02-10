Human Rights group calls out County Assemblies over 'weak' oversight

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi County Assembly during a past sitting. [Josephat Thiong’o, Standard]

A human rights organisation has criticised county assemblies in Kenya for their weak oversight of governors and county officials.

Midrift Human Rights Network, during a rally, urged Kenyans to condemn poor oversight, highlighting that assemblies have consistently failed in their primary responsibilities.

Through its executive director, Joseph Omondi, the group identified weaknesses in oversight of budgets, public investments, and financial planning.

Omondi emphasised that MCAs are crucial for oversight, and their failure has made the Senate’s oversight role ineffective.

“Failures have reduced the Senate’s oversight to a reactive process, addressing governance issues only after damage has occurred,” Omondi stated.

He explained that MCAs are supposed to approve policies, vet appointees, control budgets, and initiate impeachment processes.

“Although MCAs have this empowered role, audit reports reveal minimal oversight has been exercised,” Omondi added.

Midrift blames assembly committees, especially the Public Accounts Committee, for ensuring financial accountability and prudent use of public resources.

Omondi pointed out that MCAs have failed to scrutinise the Auditor General's reports on excess and misappropriation of expenditures or investigate misuse of public funds.

“We rarely see assemblies summoning accounting officers and county officials to respond to audit queries,” he said.

Another problematic committee is the Public Investments Committee, responsible for reviewing county corporate performance and management and examining investments with county funds.

The assembly’s budget committee has also been urged to enforce budget discipline, financial responsibility, and alignment with development goals.

“Assemblies should review county budgets before approval, monitor implementation, and track expenditures and reallocations,” Midrift emphasised.

The Finance, Economic Planning, and ICT Committee is also under scrutiny. It is tasked with overseeing revenue collection, taxation, financial systems, and reviewing fiscal policies and economic plans.

“Oversight committees should be the primary guardians of accountability at the devolved level,” Omondi said.

The group noted that effective committees serve as the first line of scrutiny for governors, executives, and county departments.

Omondi argued that early and ongoing oversight can detect failures and irregularities before they escalate into crises requiring intervention by the Senate or other bodies.

They urged citizens to actively participate in holding leadership accountable.

“Citizens should conduct informed civic scrutiny to assess whether assembly committees are performing their duties,” Midrift advised.

Additionally, the group urges public vigilance to realise devolution’s goals: democratic governance, equitable development, transparency, and public participation.