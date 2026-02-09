Kanja gazettes specialised police unit to protect chiefs

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja. [File,Standard]

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja has established a specialised police unit to support local chiefs and assistant chiefs in performing their duties and enforcing government policies across the country.

The National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU), officially gazetted on December 23, 2025, will render support to national government administrative officers in performing their duties within administrative units, enforce national policies and laws, and provide protective security to government officers.

The move comes amid growing security concerns for administrators working in high-risk areas, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announcing plans in September to arm chiefs in border regions and other frontier areas following escalating threats, including abductions, banditry, Al-Shabaab attacks and clan violence.

"The functions of the Unit shall be to render support to the national government administrative officers in the performance of their lawful duties and responsibilities within the administrative units," the gazette notice states.

The unit will also provide security during public functions and community gatherings, apprehend offenders as first responders and support conflict management and peacebuilding initiatives led by government administrators.

Officers will collaborate with other law enforcement agencies in responding to incidents requiring coordinated operational efforts and enforce lawful orders from the Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service (APS).

President William Ruto presided over the graduation of 5,892 chiefs and assistant chiefs in December 2025, noting that they are better prepared to confront modern security challenges, including gender-based violence (GBV), drug abuse, defilement, banditry, terrorism and emerging technological threats.

During a State House meeting with nearly 15,000 chiefs in December, Ruto directed Kanja to establish the unit with 1,860 officers to assist chiefs in tackling alcohol abuse, crime and drug-related issues.

The unit's commandant will report to the Deputy Inspector-General of the APS and take necessary steps to deal with all matters requiring police assistance and support to national government administrative officers and government agencies.

Regional, county, sub-county and ward or division unit officers will supervise unit functions at their respective levels and report to their corresponding APS commanders.

Ward or division unit officers must assist national government administrative officers requesting coordination of national functions and lawful activities without undue delay or reservation.

All unit operations must be recorded in occurrence books, with exhibits handed over to the officer in charge of the police station without delay.

Unit officers will receive uniforms, equipment and allowances as determined by the National Police Service Commission (NPSC), with records kept according to National Police Service (NPS) standards.