A section of ODM youths defends Sifuna amid attacks by senior party leaders

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna addresses party supporters at Busia Stadium on February 8, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The cracks within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) continue to deepen as a section of the party's youth in Nairobi has come out to air their views.

Speaking during a press briefing on Saturday in Nairobi, the group led by Brian Midiwo also defended Sifuna following what they described as sustained and unwarranted attacks from senior party figures.

“Sifuna has served this party since 2018, first in an acting capacity and later after confirmation by the National Delegates Convention. He is entitled to his personal opinions as a human being and as a party official,” Midiwo said.

This comes a day after Oburu Oginga took on Sifuna over the latter's recent remarks that ODM is prematurely engaging in a pre-election pact with the ruling President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

"ODM remains united, strong, and anchored in its founding values. Debate is welcome, but it must be responsible and aligned with party discipline. No individual, however senior, is above the collective decisions of the party," Oburu said while responding to Sifuna in a statement on Friday.

During a recent local TV show, Sifuna had also questioned Oburu's rise to the top leadership, saying the party constitution was not duly followed when settling on the late Raila Odinga's elder brother.

‎Brian Midiwo,ODM Nairobi Youth leader and Langata Constituency MP aspirant flanked by Vincent Aketch , National Chairman Youth For Kenya (YFK) a national umbrella for all Youth in all Political parties,and other ODM supporters address the media February 7th,2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

‎

responded: “One cannot selectively invalidate the very processes that conferred legitimacy upon oneself.”

However, the youths faulted Oburu, insisting that Sifuna is within his democratic right and exercises freedom of expression, which remains a core pillar of the party’s democratic values.

He said attempts to intimidate or silence the SG were contrary to the ideals upon which ODM was founded.

“Raila fought for democracy, and democracy includes freedom of speech and freedom of expression," he said.



The youths also urged Dr. Oburu Odinga to give the secretary general space to articulate his positions freely, noting that disagreement within party ranks should not be misconstrued as indiscipline.

"Let Dr. Oburu give Edwin Sifuna space to share his own opinion. Mr. Sifuna is a human being, and as a human being, he has his personal opinion,” he said.



Vincent Aketch said: “We are asking for space as young people, but we must also respect party institutions."