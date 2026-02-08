Faith Odhiambo: Two-year tenure that rattled the State, reshaped LSK

Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo. [File, Standard]

As the curtain gradually falls on Faith Odhiambo’s tenure at the helm of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), her presidency leaves behind a trail of bold litigation, outspoken advocacy, and a leadership style that consistently placed the Society at the centre of national discourse.

Whether praised as a fearless defender of constitutionalism or criticised as overly confrontational and occasionally politically exposed, Odhiambo’s time in office has reshaped the recent identity of Kenya’s legal profession.