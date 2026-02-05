Ex-Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama's son dies

Right -Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu consult with relatives at Montezuma Funeral Home Machakos after viewing her son's body on February 5, 2026. [Erastus Mulwa, Standard].

Moses Nduya Muthama, the son of Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, has died.

The family said Nduya collapsed at his home in Mua on Wednesday evening and was rushed to a nearby health facility.

In a statement, he developed breathing complications and was taken to hospital, where doctors attempted to resuscitate him but pronounced him dead.

Confirming the death, Muthama described his son as a young man full of promise whose life was cut short.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved son, Moses Muthama Nduya,” he said, adding that the family had entrusted him to God.

Senator Agnes Kavindu, accompanied by Machakos Woman Representative Kamene Kasimbi and other leaders, later visited Montezuma Funeral Home in Machakos for prayers.

His death is the second major loss for the family in recent years. Moses’ sister, Janet Njoki, died in 2022.

Leaders from the region have sent messages of condolence. Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti said Nduya had been appointed a county director in charge of administration in 2024, while Kitui Senator Enock Wambua and ODM spokesperson Philip Etale also paid tribute, describing his death as a painfu loss.

"Moses Nduya Muthama, this is sad news. I have known you for some time, and you were a cool guy. Go well ndugu," wrote Etale.