Nandi Hills OCS, five others to face action over pool hall assault

By Esther Nyambura | Jan. 31, 2026
 CCTV footage armed police officers assaulting young men who were playing pool in Nandi Hills town. [Screengrab]

 Six police officers in Nandi County are to face administrative action over the assault of men playing pool in Nandi Hills on January 10.

In a statement issued on Saturday, January 31, National Police Service spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the decision follows a report by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU), which found the six officers liable.

"The Inspector General of the National Police Service (IG-NPS) has accepted the IAU's recommendations and ordered immediate administrative action against the senior officers," Muchiri stated.

Among those facing internal disciplinary action are the Tinderet Sub-County Police Commander (OCPD) and Nandi Hills Officer Commanding Station (OCS).

Others include the Songoh OCS, Officer in Charge of the Rapid Deployment Unit Songoh Camp, Officer in Charge of the GSU Songoh Camp, and Officer in Charge of the ASTU Songoh Camp.

According to Muchiri, the disciplinary action deliberately targets local commanders to ensure they are held fully accountable for conduct within their jurisdictions.

"Every officer bears a solemn duty as custodians of public safety, security, and property. This is an integral and cardinal obligation that must be discharged with professionalism and responsibility at all times," he added.

