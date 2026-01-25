×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kindiki hits out at opposition over plan to scrap SHA

By Nikko Tanui | Jan. 25, 2026
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki when he hosted a section of Maasai leaders from Kajiado County. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has criticised opposition leaders over their plan to reinstate the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) should it take power in 2027.

The DP said the plan by the opposition, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua scrap the Social Health Authority (SHA) was misguided.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer service held at Maemba area in Soin/Sigowet Constituency, in Kericho County, Kindiki said the opposition was out of touch with the realities facing millions of Kenyans.

He said that under Taifa Care medical cover administered through SHA, about 29 million Kenyans are currently benefiting from public health insurance, compared to only about 7.5 million who were registered under NHIF.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Twenty-nine million Kenyans are benefiting from an assurance cover, a public insurance scheme called the Social Health Authority (SHA). The opposition has declared that they want to reinstate NHIF, which catered for only 7.5 million people and leave the rest of Kenyans to struggle with medical bills,” Kindiki said.

Kericho Governor Dr Erick Mutai backed the government’s position, noting that SHA was already delivering tangible benefits at the grassroots. He revealed that Maemba Dispensary in Soin/Sigowet Constituency had received Sh1.2 million in reimbursements from SHA.

“Contrary to claims by the opposition, SHA is working across medical facilities in the county. In Kericho County alone, SHA has disbursed Sh72 million in the last reimbursement cycle,” Dr Mutai said.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot also defended the new health scheme, describing SHA as one of the most transformative healthcare reforms rolled out by President William Ruto’s administration following the phasing out of NHIF.

“Today, even small dispensaries are receiving reimbursements for services rendered. We appreciate the progress being made in the health sector. Anyone dreaming of rolling back the gains made by the UDA administration in SHA and affordable housing is daydreaming and not living in the realities of the 21st century,” Cheruiyot said.

Kericho Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei said SHA had reformed the health sector and was a key pillar in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government’s vision of transforming Kenya into a first-world economy.

“SHA caters to even cancer patients, which is a major challenge in the South Rift region. We will move forward with it,” she said.

Kipkelion East Member of Parliament Joseph Cherorot, meanwhile, lauded President William Ruto’s directive allowing Grade 10 students from disadvantaged backgrounds to report to school with or without school fees.

“The move would ensure no child is locked out of education due to poverty,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki NHIF Scandal SHA Payments Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
.

Latest Stories

Why people with diabetes should shun physically extreme protests
Why people with diabetes should shun physically extreme protests
Health & Science
By Bakari Ang’ela
49 mins ago
Insurance gap leaves cancer patients paying out of pocket for endoscopy
Health & Science
By Nikko Tanui
49 mins ago
Mediheal loses bid to stop sale of hospital equipment
Health & Science
By Julius Chepkwony
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua: Nyeri church attack was an attempt to eliminate me
By Irene Githinji 49 mins ago
Gachagua: Nyeri church attack was an attempt to eliminate me
How headteachers manage big numbers and deliver top results
By Mike Kihaki 49 mins ago
How headteachers manage big numbers and deliver top results
Mediheal loses bid to stop sale of hospital equipment
By Julius Chepkwony 49 mins ago
Mediheal loses bid to stop sale of hospital equipment
Gachagua fights to lock Ruto out of Mt Kenya
By Josphat Thiong’o 49 mins ago
Gachagua fights to lock Ruto out of Mt Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved