Police investigate murder of toddler found in Migori maize farm

Police investigate murder of three-year-old whose body was discovered in a maize farm at Kiuruba village in Migori. [File, Standard]

Police are investigating the murder of three-year-old Mishel Mbusiro, whose body was discovered on Monday morning in a maize farm at Kiuruba village in Migori with multiple stab wounds to the chest and burns on the abdomen.

According to police, the child's mother left her at a neighbour's home Sunday evening while she went to grind flour at a nearby posho mill.

She returned to find the child missing, only for the body to be discovered on Monday morning, approximately one kilometre east of Kegonga Police Station.

Officers from Kegonga Police Station visited the scene and processed it before moving the body to Wimma Mortuary Kegonga for preservation, awaiting autopsy.

Separately, police in Migori identified a body discovered in Mirema Forest as that of Samba Wambura Deas, 34, a boda boda rider from Migori Township who went missing on January 14.

His brother Amos Oyombo positively identified the body on Monday, police say.

The deceased's motorbike, registration number KMGU 409R, remains missing.

In Vihiga County, parents staged a peaceful demonstration at Chango Secondary School on Monday morning, protesting poor Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) performance that dropped from a mean grade of 6.5 to 3.1 under Principal Martin Wanyonyi's tenure.

Police reports show about 50 community members armed with placards, twigs and vuvuzelas gathered at the school gate around 9:10am.

Police talked to the demonstrators and peacefully dispersed them without any injuries or property damage.