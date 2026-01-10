×
Five county hospitals set for facelift under Kenya - China agreement

By Esther Nyambura | Jan. 10, 2026
 Dr Ouma Oluga, Principal Secretary in the State Department for Medical Services, Dr Korir Sing’Oei, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, and China’s Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan during a discussion held on Friday, Jan 9. [Courtesy]

Five public hospitals across the country are set for upgrades following talks between the Kenyan and Chinese governments.

The discussions, held on Friday, January 9, involved Dr Ouma Oluga, Principal Secretary in the State Department for Medical Services, Dr Korir Sing’Oei, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, and China’s Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan.

The deal will enhance access to quality healthcare services at the county level while deepening cooperation between Kenya and China in health infrastructure development, financing and technical support.

The talks focused on strengthening the Kenya-China partnership, as earlier agreed between President William Ruto and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Under the plan, five hospitals in Kericho, Bungoma, Murang’a, Baringo and Kilifi counties will be developed and modernised.

They include Londiani Referral Hospital in Kericho, Misikhu Hospital in Bungoma, Bildad Kagia Hospital in Murang’a, Baringo County Referral Hospital, and Kilifi Hospital.

Officials said engagements for the Baringo and Kericho projects are already at an advanced stage, raising hopes that construction and upgrading works could begin soon.

The meeting brought together senior officials from both governments, including representatives from the National Treasury, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

The upgrades are expected to improve access to quality healthcare, decongest major referral hospitals and bring specialised services closer to wananchi.

.

.

