Rironi-Mau Summit road begins work after years of delays

Construction of the Rironi–Mau Summit highway begins, aiming to ease congestion and boost trade across Kenya and the East African region. [File, Standard]

After years of stalled plans and a controversial switch in contractors, preparatory works have begun on the dualling of the Rironi–Mau Summit highway.

President William Ruto launched the project on November 28, at Kamandura in Kiambu County, promising it would ease congestion and boost regional trade.

“This road is more than a highway; it is a gateway to prosperity, unity and transformation,” said Ruto, adding that the government would complete the works by June 2027.

The project, estimated to cost between Sh170 billion and Sh200 billion, is being implemented through a public-private partnership (PPP).

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) will construct the section from Rironi to Gilgil, while Shandong Hi-Speed Road and Bridge International Engineering handles the stretch from Gilgil to Mau Summit.

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is a financial partner in the consortium.

Construction will proceed simultaneously from two points, with the government directing contractors to complete sections ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru in June 2027.

Plans show a four-lane dual carriageway from Rironi to Naivasha and a six-lane dual carriageway between Naivasha and Nakuru.

A separate expansion of the Rironi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha road was also launched on the same day.

The project has drawn public opposition over proposals to charge motorists Sh8 per kilometre in toll fees at eight stations along the route.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has said existing roads will remain toll-free alternatives, though critics argue viable free routes may not exist.

The Draft Road Tolling Policy 2025 allows concessionaires to operate without maintaining parallel free roads if alternatives would undermine commercial viability.

The project follows the 2024 cancellation of a Sh190 billion agreement with French firms Vinci Highways, Meridiam Infrastructure Africa Fund and Vinci Concessions.

The deal collapsed over affordability concerns and service payment clauses that would have required government subsidies for 13 years.

The government owes the consortium Sh6.2 billion in termination compensation.

Ruto last year rejected an earlier two-lane design, directing engineers to revise specifications to accommodate rising traffic volumes. He said the original plan would have resulted in renewed congestion within nine years.

Residents and motorists say the start of works raises cautious hope after years of delays.

“There has been severe congestion, vehicles get stuck for hours, people end up sleeping on the road, and there have been many accidents,” said Lawrence Ndomba, a Kamandura resident who uses the highway regularly.

Ndomba said traffic often grinds to a halt during festive periods and long holidays, turning short journeys into overnight trips.

“If this project is completed as promised, it will open up business and tourism for places like Limuru,” he noted.

The highway largely remains a single carriageway built during the era of founding President Jomo Kenyatta, a design transport officials say can no longer support current traffic volumes.

Samuel Kigamba, who frequently travels the route, said narrow sections and heavy traffic have contributed to repeated crashes.

“This road cannot handle the traffic, especially during Easter and Christmas,” he said.

Questions have emerged over the pace of construction, with opposition figures claiming machinery displayed during the launch was later removed from the site and that no formal contract has been signed.

Under the proposed 30-year concession, the Chinese firms will build, operate and maintain the highway, recovering their investment through toll collections.

The Public-Private Partnerships Directorate (PPP Directorate) has said excess revenues above an agreed threshold will be shared with the government to limit private profits.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has defended the tolling model, arguing that the economic cost of congestion outweighs toll charges.