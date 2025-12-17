Clergy reject proposed Religious Organisations Bill

The Church and Clergy Association of Kenya (CCAK) National Chairman Bishop Hudson Ndeda. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Church and Clergy Association of Kenya (CCAK) has strongly opposed the proposed Religious Organisations Bill.

The church leaders warn that it could undermine constitutionally guaranteed freedoms and distract the country from more urgent social and economic challenges.

In a statement addressed to the Government and the nation, the association said churches and other faith-based institutions are already adequately regulated under existing constitutional and legal frameworks. These include laws governing registration, governance, accountability, land ownership, employment, taxation where applicable, and the criminal justice system.

CCAK National Chairman Bishop Hudson Ndeda said there was no justification for introducing additional regulations targeting religious institutions.

“The Church in Kenya is already operating within a comprehensive constitutional and legal framework. There is no legal, moral or practical justification for new layers of regulation,” Bishop Ndeda said, warning that such measures risk eroding freedoms expressly protected by the Constitution.

The association also raised concerns over the consultation process surrounding the proposed Bill, describing it as fragmented, inconsistent and lacking transparency. While acknowledging that the Government initially engaged religious leaders, CCAK said recognised church structures and umbrella bodies have not been consistently involved.

“The manner in which some government officers have conducted this engagement has created uncertainty and raised questions about whose views are informing key decisions,” Bishop Ndeda said.

CCAK noted that religion plays a central role in the lives of most Kenyans, making meaningful public participation essential. It cautioned that without proper civic education and open dialogue, public participation risks being superficial and unrepresentative.

The association called on religious leaders and faith communities to reject the current process and remain united, warning against any attempt to push the Bill through Parliament without genuine consultation.

“Should the Government impose this Bill without transparent and inclusive engagement, the Church will respond calmly but firmly through lawful, constitutional and moral means,” Bishop Ndeda said.

CCAK further urged the Government to refocus its priorities, citing findings by the Presidential Taskforce that point to deep economic and social challenges facing the country. These include high poverty levels, rising unemployment especially among the youth escalating healthcare costs, gaps in civic education and widespread vulnerability.

“Regulating the Church, which is already regulated, is not a national priority. The Government should instead focus on fixing the economy, strengthening education, stabilising the health system and addressing unemployment,” Bishop Ndeda said.

The association emphasised the continued role of religious institutions in education, healthcare, social support, peacebuilding and moral development. It reaffirmed its commitment to peace, justice and accountability, while urging Parliament to prioritise legislation that directly improves the lives of Kenyans.

“We remain open to honest and transparent dialogue, but we will not compromise the freedom of worship, conscience and association guaranteed under the Constitution,” Bishop Ndeda said.