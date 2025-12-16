Report reveals systemic failures in police service

Administration police on stand by to stop protesting Gen Z from marching to town during the Gen Z 1st anniversary on June 25, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

A new report has laid bare the entrenched challenges undermining the effectiveness of the police and the wider criminal justice system.

The report by Midrift Hurinet paints a picture of an institution weighed down by corruption, rigid bureaucracy, weak management strategies and a culture of fear that suppresses internal accountability.

Drawing insights from selected officers, the report highlights serious obstacles affecting the National Police Service (NPS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Two issues stand out prominently: corruption and weak, largely traditional management approaches. According to respondents, attempts to reform the police and reach a “tipping point” for meaningful institutional change are repeatedly frustrated by rigid hierarchical structures.

Officers said entrenched bureaucracy limits initiative, discourages innovation and makes it difficult to question decisions made by senior commanders.

Resource constraints were also cited as a major obstacle. Inadequate funding, limited equipment and chronic understaffing were said to cripple the DCI’s ability to investigate crimes effectively. As a result, investigators are overstretched and cases often drag on for years, undermining justice for victims and survivors.

The report further highlights a culture of impunity within the service, where some officers are not held accountable for misconduct. Interviewees said this lack of accountability perpetuates systemic problems and sends the wrong message to junior officers who may wish to act professionally but fear reprisals for speaking out.

Closely linked to impunity is corruption, which respondents acknowledged has severely eroded public trust in the police. They noted that corruption undermines investigations and results in justice being denied, contributing to negative public perceptions of the DCI and the wider police service.

Political interference in investigations also emerged as a key concern. Officers said cases are sometimes influenced or derailed by powerful interests, compromising the independence and integrity of investigations. Such interference weakens morale and reinforces perceptions that the law is not applied equally.

Weak collaboration between the DCI and other justice sector institutions, particularly the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), was another recurring issue. Poor coordination was said to contribute to cases collapsing.

The report also captures the human dimension of policing, revealing an internal culture marked by fear, silence and avoidance. Many officers admitted they follow instructions without question, fearing victimisation or punitive transfers if they raise concerns. Junior officers who speak out are often side-lined, with senior officers focusing on silencing whistle-blowers.

Frequent and abrupt transfers were described as particularly disruptive, often imposed without regard for officers’ welfare. Respondents also expressed frustration with the Police Service Commission, which they feel rarely prioritises officer welfare.