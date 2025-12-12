Water ministry signs deal with global water institute to strengthen Kenya's irrigation sector

Irrigation PS Ephantus Kimotho (left) and Abdulkharim Seid of IWMI (centre) show a copy of the signed MoU. (Philip Muasya, Standard)

The Ministry of Water and Irrigation yesterday signed a new partnership with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) aimed at strengthening Kenya’s irrigation sector and enhancing national food security.

Under the new memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed yesterday by Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho and IWMI’s Abdulkharim Seid at Maji house, the two institutions will collaborate on technical expertise, research and innovation to strengthen national irrigation projects and improve climate-smart agriculture across the country.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, PS Kimotho praised IWMI’s longstanding technical expertise and support in the irrigation sector, noting that the collaboration will accelerate the implementation of priority interventions under the National Irrigation Sector Investment Plan (NISIP).

“This MoU establishes a strategic partnership aimed at improving water management while at the same time expanding irrigation development and enhancing climate resilience across the country,” the PS said.

According to the MoU, the two institutions will jointly mobilise resources to implement research and development projects and programs that advance sustainable, climate-smart and resilient irrigation development in the country.

Key areas of cooperation outlined in the MoU include conducting a comprehensive baseline study to guide irrigation planning and resource allocation. It also outlines mapping of existing irrigation schemes as well as assessing land suitability for expansion of the irrigation schemes.

In addition, the partnership outlines the promotion of storm water harvesting, wastewater recycling and integrated water harvesting systems. Further, the MoU supports irrigation policy development and scaling up of sustainable irrigation solutions such as solar irrigation.

Other areas of cooperation will be to provide technical assistance for sustainable water tariff structures and improve climate-smart irrigation solutions such as solar-powered systems.

“The actualization of these objectives will greatly aid our efforts to expand the area under irrigation and strengthen resilience for farmers across the country,” PS Kimotho said.

PS Kimotho emphasised that the partnership lays a strong foundation for an enabling policy environment, improved institutional capacity and sustainable irrigation growth in line with the government’s bottom up economic transformation agenda.