Report: 97 people were killed extra-judicially in 2025

The Executive Director of IMLU Grace Wangechi during the media briefing on the state of human rights in Kenya 2025 to mark the International Human Rights Day on December 10, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

At least 97 people have been killed in 2025 through extra-judicial executions, a report by the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) shows. The new report released yesterday while marking the International Human Rights Day documented patterns of excessive force, arbitrary arrests and widespread impunity.

The findings paint a worrying picture of State’s conduct in a year dominated by protests, political discontent and security operations marked by deadly force. According to the report, IMLU verified 97 cases of extrajudicial executions, many occurring during demonstrations or in police-led operations, while 18 additional deaths happened in police custody.