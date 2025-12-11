×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Report: 97 people were killed extra-judicially in 2025

By Emmanuel Kipchumba | Dec. 11, 2025
The Executive Director of IMLU Grace Wangechi during the media briefing on the state of human rights in Kenya 2025 to mark the International Human Rights Day on December 10, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

At least 97 people have been killed in 2025 through extra-judicial executions, a report by the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) shows. The new report released yesterday while marking the International Human Rights Day documented patterns of excessive force, arbitrary arrests and widespread impunity.

The findings paint a worrying picture of State’s conduct in a year dominated by protests, political discontent and security operations marked by deadly force. According to the report, IMLU verified 97 cases of extrajudicial executions, many occurring during demonstrations or in police-led operations, while 18 additional deaths happened in police custody.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Extra-Judicial Killings Independent Medico-Legal Unit International Human Rights Day Police Brutality
.

Latest Stories

Kenya joins push for continental shipping line
Kenya joins push for continental shipping line
Shipping & Logistics
By Benard Sanga
4 hrs ago
The hidden health toll on East Africa's key logistics artery
Shipping & Logistics
By Macharia Kamau
4 hrs ago
KPA shifts focus to WBLA quarter-finals
Basketball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

KJSEA test results mark new era as 1.1m learners start senior pathways
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
KJSEA test results mark new era as 1.1m learners start senior pathways
Gachagua says IEBC is weak, Ruto fears him
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Gachagua says IEBC is weak, Ruto fears him
Mbadi: Why we sold Safaricom shares to Vodacom, not the public
By Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Mbadi: Why we sold Safaricom shares to Vodacom, not the public
High cost of deployment: Deaths, delays and legal battles mar Haiti mission
By Francis Ontomwa 4 hrs ago
High cost of deployment: Deaths, delays and legal battles mar Haiti mission
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved