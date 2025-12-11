×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

High cost of deployment: Deaths, delays and legal battles mar Haiti mission

By Francis Ontomwa | Dec. 11, 2025
Distraught Jecinta Wanjiku Kabiru supported by relatives following the disappearance of her son Benedict Kabiru serving in Haiti. [George Njunge/Standard]

A fresh Kenyan police contingent of 230 officers departed Nairobi on Monday for Haiti and barely 24 hours later, the same aircraft returned home with a matching number of officers, some limping off the plane on crutches, worn down by the brutal realities of a mission thousands of kilometres away.

The arrival offered somewhat a deep reflection of a deployment that has been dogged from the start to end by legal battles, logistical shortages, and unpredictable funding. As the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) winds down its mandate, having officially elapsed in October, hard questions are emerging about whether the operation has been a success or a costly miscalculation.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Haiti Mission Kenya Police Haiti Mission Kenyan Police Deployment Multinational Security Support Mission
.

Latest Stories

Kenya joins push for continental shipping line
Kenya joins push for continental shipping line
Shipping & Logistics
By Benard Sanga
4 hrs ago
The hidden health toll on East Africa's key logistics artery
Shipping & Logistics
By Macharia Kamau
4 hrs ago
KPA shifts focus to WBLA quarter-finals
Basketball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

KJSEA test results mark new era as 1.1m learners start senior pathways
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
KJSEA test results mark new era as 1.1m learners start senior pathways
Gachagua says IEBC is weak, Ruto fears him
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Gachagua says IEBC is weak, Ruto fears him
Mbadi: Why we sold Safaricom shares to Vodacom, not the public
By Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Mbadi: Why we sold Safaricom shares to Vodacom, not the public
High cost of deployment: Deaths, delays and legal battles mar Haiti mission
By Francis Ontomwa 4 hrs ago
High cost of deployment: Deaths, delays and legal battles mar Haiti mission
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved