Africa's biometric-ID systems blocking millions from fundamental rights and services

A member of public gets his fingerprints taken as he registers for 2022 General Elections. [File, Standard]

Millions of citizens across Africa are unable to access essential services to which they are entitled to, a report has revealed.

The findings from a new report by the African Digital Rights Network, published by the Institute of Development Studies shows that digital ID systems continue to be imposed across the continent, requiring citizens to provide biometric and personal information.

The report further indicates that the systems require citizens to provide this critical information as a condition of accessing their human rights and government services such as voting, social protection payments, education and healthcare.

As a result, already marginalised groups struggle to register for biometric digital-ID due to disability, illiteracy or associated costs like mobile data, phone access or electric power for phone charging further deepening existing inequalities.

The report indicates many citizens choose not to enrol in biometric digital IDs, which use identifiers such as fingerprint and iris scans or facial recognition, due to fears of data leaks or mistrust in their government.

The report provides the most comprehensive and up-to-date account of biometric digital-ID use in ten countries across Africa.

Dr Tony Robert, Research Fellow, Institute of Development Studies and co-editor of the report said most digital-ID systems, estimated to cost at least US$1 billion to install across the continent currently lack adequate legal frameworks to protect citizens from exposure to human rights violations and robust digital security to prevent unauthorised access to sensitive data.

According to him, the systems lack accountability mechanisms for remedy and redress when data entry errors, breaches or system failures occur.

“Worryingly, fundamental human rights, like education, healthcare and the right to vote, are rapidly becoming conditional on enrolment in biometric digital-ID systems,” said Dr Roberts, adding, “While some may benefit from the convenience of digital-ID systems to access essential services, it is locking out millions of citizens who cannot enrol in biometric digital-ID systems, particularly those with disabilities.”

He said some people with visual impairments have to pay people to help them use their digital ID on mobile phones to access their social protection payments.

His sentiments were echoed by Gbenga Sesan, Executive Director of Paradigm Initiative and co-editor of the report who said many citizens do not want to enrol for a biometric digital ID because they have good reason not to trust their governments with their biometrics and personal information.

“We have found examples of massive data breaches, and in some countries, personal data is used to survey and target peaceful critics of the government and opposition leaders,” he said, noting, “The interests, rights and freedoms of all Africans, but especially those most directly at risk of exclusion and disadvantage, must be central to any biometric digital-ID systems.”

According to Sesan, the research raises questions regarding why governments and tech companies are introducing biometric ID systems across African countries estimated at collectively costing over one billion dollars to implement - that citizens have not asked for.

In some countries, he said citizens have protested against the systems, and the public opposition has caused delays or difficulties in getting citizens registered for a biometric digital ID.

The report concludes that as governments adopt biometric digital ID systems to speed up identification and service delivery, robust legislation must first be in place to protect citizens' rights and data privacy.

Notably, the research also recommends that biometric digital IDs should not be imposed top-down but instead be developed in participation with citizens, to ensure that the benefits of digital IDs are shared equitably.