Ruto moves to resolve disputes over devolved government roles

By Denis Omondi | Dec. 10, 2025

Governors and delegates follow President William Ruto’s address during the 12th National and County Co-ordinating Summit at State House, Nairobi on December 10, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Wednesday directed the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) to clearly define the roles of national and county governments, to pave the way for the transfer of pending devolved functions.

Speaking at the National and County Governments Summit at State House, Nairobi, Ruto said the move would end persistent rivalries, resource disputes, and duplication of roles between the two administrative levels.

“This long-awaited clarification of roles, pending for nearly 12 years, finally removes historical ambiguities, duplication, and institutional tensions that slowed service delivery and generated conflict over responsibilities,” said Ruto. 

The directive aligns with the delineation and unbundling of devolved functions already gazetted. 

Despite some functions being devolved, the national government still oversees certain aspects, often drawing opposition from county governors.

For instance, while health is a devolved function, most policy and specialised services are handled by the Ministry of Health.

Similarly, pre-primary, some technical and vocational training centres are managed by counties as the national government handles all the other levels of the education system.
Water and sanitation, transport, public works, agriculture, trade, and environmental conservation are among the contested functions.

Acknowledging delays in transferring functions, the president urged Parliament to fast-track the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) amendment Bill to ensure the work of the Council of Governors (CoG) secretariat and IGRTC is anchored in law.

Ruto also lauded cooperation between national and county governments, citing the smooth implementation of programs such as the Affordable Housing Project across all counties.

“Counties have stepped up assertively, strengthening healthcare delivery under the Social Health Authority (SHA) reforms, expanding agricultural value chains, accelerating the establishment of county aggregation and industrial parks, and adopting digital systems that have modernised planning, record-keeping and payments at the county level,” he said.

.

